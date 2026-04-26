APC National Secretary mocks Atiku for sleeping at Ibadan summit

The National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has mocked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over a photo showing him apparently asleep during the opposition summit held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The summit, which took place on Saturday, brought together leaders of opposition political parties who agreed to work towards presenting a single presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Among prominent figures at the meeting were Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and former Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Reacting to the development, Basiru took to his X handle to share a photo of Atiku appearing to be asleep during the event.

The APC chieftain accompanied the post with a caption that read, “And the opposition leader slept at the all-important opposition summit.”

Basiru also used the same image to respond to another post on X which claimed that the APC had become unsettled following the opposition leaders’ decision to unite behind a single candidate ahead of the next presidential election.

The Ibadan summit is part of ongoing consultations among opposition leaders aimed at forming a stronger alliance ahead of the 2027 polls, as political realignments continue across party lines.