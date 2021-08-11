By Mary Benson and Hauwa Isah

The Police in Lagos, Tuesday night, raided some criminal hideouts at canal axis of Ago Okota area of the state, arresting 28 suspects.

The suspects as gathered, had been terrorising residents of the area, dispossessing them of cash, phones and other valuables.

The new spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Adekjnle Ajisebutu, described the arrest as determined efforts by the command to rid the state of miscreants and other criminal elements.

ALSO READ: Resident Doctors: PGF DG slams Labour, Health ministers, wants strikes in health sector criminalized

He said, ” The State Police Command in a well-coordinated, intelligence-led and purposeful operation, carried out a raid on notorious blackspots at Canal Axis in Ago-Ogota area of the State at about 8pm on Tuesday.

“The operation, led by the Operations Department of the Command, was in line with the earlier directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, that all hoodlums hibernating in shanties as cover ,before carrying out their clandestine and nefarious acts should be completely dislodged in every part of the State.

“During the night raid, a total of 28 miscreants suspected to be criminals who have been pains in the necks of residents of the affected area were arrested and the illegal shanties destroyed. The suspects are currently being interrogated and profiled

“The Commissioner of Police has vowed to sustain the ongoing raid until the State is completely rid of such undesirable elements”

Vanguard News Nigeria