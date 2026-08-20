2027: I’ll do things differently as president, YPP candidate, Agada

…Says ‘Ward Capitalism’ will Take Development to Grassroots

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Arch. Peter Agada, has said his administration would prioritise production, grassroots development and the integration of young Nigerians into the economy if elected president in 2027.

Agada, who spoke in Abuja on Thursday, said he decided to enter the presidential race after becoming increasingly concerned about Nigeria’s economic and security challenges.

He said he could have concentrated on expanding his professional career and business internationally, including in the United Kingdom, but chose instead to seek political office and contribute to addressing the country’s challenges.

“I have a thriving professional career. My business has opportunities for international expansion, including in the United Kingdom. I could have concentrated exclusively on expanding my business internationally. But I began asking myself difficult questions.

“What happens to Nigeria’s younger generation between now and 2031? What happens to millions of children currently outside the formal education system? What happens to unemployment? What happens to insecurity? Will they still believe in Nigeria four or five years from now? Those questions disturb me,” he said.

Agada said the centrepiece of his economic agenda would be what he described as “Ward Capitalism,” a model designed to channel resources, infrastructure and enterprise support directly to communities.

“The concept of ward capitalism is my attempt to answer a fundamental Nigerian question: How do we make economic development reach the citizen where the citizen actually lives?” he asked.

He explained that under the model, the ward would become a key unit of economic development.

“Under ward capitalism, the ward becomes an important economic development unit. The philosophy is simple: Abuja – Ward – Enterprise – Production – Prosperity.

“That is fundamentally different from the false mirage of many decades that concentrating and distributing resources from Abuja and hoping prosperity eventually reaches everybody,” he said.

The YPP candidate also ruled out joining any political coalition formed solely to defeat the ruling party, insisting that any political alliance must be based on a clearly defined ideology and policy agenda.

“A coalition cannot simply be a gathering of politicians whose only common objective is removing another from office. What happens the morning after victory? What economic philosophy governs? What happens to education? What happens to healthcare? Those questions must be answered,” he said.

Agada described himself as a centre-to-left political thinker, saying he believed in enterprise, investment and markets while also advocating policies that would protect citizens and expand economic opportunities.

“I cannot enter a coalition whose philosophy contradicts those fundamentals,” he added.

On education and healthcare, Agada said both sectors must be treated as fundamental responsibilities of government.

“When millions of Nigerian children remain outside school, we are creating a future economic, security and national-development crisis of frightening proportions,” he said.

He also said his LabourDirect initiative would continue under the YPP, describing it as an effort to connect government, labour, production, technology, accountability and citizens.

“I remain committed to the working class and working people of Nigeria,” he said.

Agada acknowledged that the YPP currently does not control any state government and lacks the political structure of some larger parties, but said his campaign would rely on grassroots mobilisation.

“We are building an army; not an army of violence but an army of citizens, organisers, volunteers, professionals, women, young people and grassroots mobilisers. And an army that must survive beyond 2027,” he said.

He disclosed that his Movement Nigeria platform was targeting 20 million people by December.

“I don’t want power simply because power is available. There must be an ideology. There must be a programme. There must be sacrifice. There must be measurable development,” Agada added.