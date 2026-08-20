APC diaspora chieftain lauds Adeleke’s N500m fund for election victims

Governor Adeleke of Osun State.

A former Secretary and APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, Mr Ayoola Lawal, has commended Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun for unveiling a ₦500 million Fund to support victims and families affected by election violence.

Lawal made the commendation in a statement on Thursday.

Lawal said the initiative is a welcome, compassionate response to concerns previously raised by some stakeholders, including his own call for meaningful support for families who suffered losses during the electoral process.

“Some of us had called for support for these families, and I am genuinely pleased that the governor listened and has now responded with this significant intervention,” he said.

Lawal described the gesture as an indication that the governor and those around him were genuinely concerned about the welfare of victims, stressing that politics should not overshadow the human consequences of electoral violence.

He said: “When a leader listens to legitimate concerns and translates them into concrete action, such a response deserves to be acknowledged, irrespective of political affiliation.”

Lawal also referenced a recent television interview by political commentator Mr Segun Showunmi on TVC, in which Showunmi observed that “a heavy soul hardly dances like Jackson Adeleke.”

While acknowledging the light-hearted nature of the remark, he said it also captured an important dimension of leadership: the need for compassion, empathy and humanity in responding to the pain of citizens.

Lawal, however, urged that the fund be administered transparently, fairly and promptly, ensuring that genuine victims and affected families are the primary beneficiaries.

“Beyond politics, this is about people who have suffered. I commend Adeleke for listening and acting.

“We should be able to acknowledge a good gesture when we see one, regardless of who is responsible,” he stated.

Lawal added that meaningful support for victims of political violence could contribute to healing, reconciliation and the restoration of public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process.