Ondo South 2027: No rift with Aiyedatiwa, says Kekemeke

—Says governor remains his benefactor

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Ondo South, Dr Isaacs Kekemeke, has dismissed reports of a rift between him and Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, describing the speculation as the handiwork of political opponents.

Kekemeke, a former APC National Vice Chairman, South-West, spoke with journalists in Akure, where he said his relationship with the governor remained cordial.

He said there was no basis for reports suggesting that Aiyedatiwa had withdrawn his support for his senatorial ambition or endorsed a candidate of another political party.

Reports had emerged that the governor attended a meeting in Okitipupa where some APC members allegedly endorsed another candidate.

However, Kekemeke said Aiyedatiwa played a significant role in his emergence as the APC candidate during the party’s primary election.

“Nothing has happened between me and the governor to change gear. There is no friction,” he said.

“The governor supported me in the primaries. In fact, he was my promoter, and he did everything he could to ensure that I emerged victorious.”

The senatorial candidate reaffirmed his loyalty to the governor, describing Aiyedatiwa as his benefactor and leader of the APC in the state.

“The truth is the governor remains my benefactor and the leader of our party in the state, as it is with all serving governors,” he said.

Kekemeke described attempts to create division between him and the governor as “mischievous and illogical”, attributing the rumours to what he called inadequate and false information.

He also dismissed the reported Okitipupa meeting as having no bearing on the position of the APC, noting that those who organised it could not clearly identify the party they intended to endorse.

Responding to a question on whether the governor could endorse another candidate, Kekemeke said such a move would contradict his position as leader of the APC in the state.

“The governor is not there and couldn’t be there. How will the leader of a party go and support another party when APC has a candidate? The governor wouldn’t do that,” he said.

Kekemeke also spoke about reports surrounding his political survival, saying some critics had questioned how he emerged from what he described as a political onslaught within the state.

He said such criticism ignored the fact that the APC had a national leadership structure headed by the President.

He likened the argument to blaming a survivor of an accident for the inability of others to survive.

“It is mischievous to say that because you survived, you should have ensured everyone else survived,” he said.

Kekemeke assured APC supporters that the party remained strong in Ondo South and would not engage in activities capable of undermining its interests.

He also expressed confidence that party members would remain committed to the APC and avoid anti-party activities ahead of the election.