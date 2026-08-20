Nigerian man dies after detention at Indian railway station

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Indian authorities have launched an investigation into the death of a Nigerian national who collapsed and died after being detained and questioned at a railway station in Surat.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) began the inquiry on Wednesday following the man’s death under circumstances being treated as suspicious.

The deceased, whose identity has not been disclosed, was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi aboard the Golden Temple Express when he was detained at Surat Railway Station following an alleged altercation with another passenger.

According to police officials, the incident occurred while the train was travelling between Vapi and Surat in Gujarat’s Valsad district.

The GRP said a passenger contacted the railway helpline, 139, on August 17 to report that a Nigerian national and another passenger were allegedly fighting over space near one of the train’s doors.

Police sources alleged that the Nigerian sprayed a fire extinguisher at passengers during the confrontation.

He was subsequently detained when the train reached Surat and taken to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) office for questioning.

Police said he later collapsed at the station and was rushed to the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Surat GRP has registered a case of accidental death and commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the Nigerian national’s death.

A postmortem examination was conducted on August 18, but authorities were still awaiting the report as of Wednesday evening.

Western Railway Superintendent of Police Abhay Soni said preliminary investigations indicated that the deceased was a Nigerian national who lived in Vasai, Mumbai.

“After primary investigations, it is believed that the deceased was a Nigerian national. When Surat RPF caught him, he didn’t have any of his identity cards with him. He lived in Vasai (Mumbai) and was arrested twice by Malwani and Malad police in Mumbai for drug (cocaine) trafficking cases in 2018.”

Soni said the Nigerian had previously been arrested in connection with two drug trafficking cases registered at Malwani and Malad police stations in Mumbai.

He added that the circumstances surrounding the man’s intended trip to Delhi were still being investigated.

Soni said the deceased had boarded the Golden Temple Express at Borivali in Mumbai.

Authorities said statements would be obtained from the police officers who detained the Nigerian national as well as personnel who were present at the RPF office when he collapsed.

“We have started an inquiry. Statements from the police officials who caught him and those present at the police station will be taken. We are also waiting for the autopsy report. The investigation of the custodial death is being carried out by Deputy Superintendent of Police D H Gaur.”

The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, including what happened between his detention at Surat Railway Station and his collapse at the RPF office.

Vanguard News