Shettima hails Fubara, inaugurates 33.5km Rivers road

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for prioritising road infrastructure as part of his administration’s development agenda.

Shettima gave the commendation on Thursday while inaugurating the newly completed 33.5-kilometre Elele-Egbeda-Omoku dual carriageway in Rivers State.

The road, which links communities across Ikwerre, Emohua and Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Areas, is expected to improve connectivity and boost economic activities along the corridor.

Performing the commissioning, Shettima described the project as an example of how sub-national governments could contribute to expanding Nigeria’s road network and improving the movement of people and goods.

He said roads remained critical to economic and social development, as they connected farmers to markets, traders to customers, workers to employment opportunities, students to schools and patients to healthcare facilities.

The Vice President recalled the difficult condition of the route before its reconstruction, noting that deep gullies and insecurity had made travelling along the corridor a major challenge.

He commended Fubara for transforming the formerly deplorable route into a modern dual carriageway equipped with street lighting to improve safety at night.

“By transforming the once deplorable route into a modern dual carriageway, illuminated for safer movement by day and night, Governor Fubara has left an indelible mark in the hearts of the people of Rivers State,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Fubara said the completion of the project had transformed a corridor previously associated with long delays and insecurity into a safer and faster highway.

The governor described the Elele-Omoku Road as one of the signature projects of his administration and a fulfilment of his promise to the people of Rivers State.

“For anybody who understands the nature of this road, they will appreciate what we have done here. It’s not just a project; it’s a statement that we have made to show our people that we care for you,” he said.

Fubara said the road had previously been notorious for kidnapping and illegal oil bunkering, expressing confidence that the improved infrastructure would make it easier for security agencies to operate along the corridor.

He also commended residents of communities along the route for their support during the execution of the project.

The governor expressed appreciation to the Vice President for attending the commissioning, saying his presence demonstrated that Rivers remained an integral part of Nigeria.

“For a long time, I felt that maybe, we’re not part of this country. But today, I feel very happy that our country is also standing by us,” Fubara said.

Earlier, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Prof. Temple Nwofor, said the project was executed in accordance with engineering standards and specifications to ensure durability.

Nwofor disclosed that the contract was awarded to Messrs Craneburg Construction Company on March 26, 2024.

He said the project included about six kilometres of drainage, a 99-metre-long and 11-metre-wide bridge at the Ubimini axis, as well as street lighting along the entire route.

According to him, the project comprises approximately 33.5 kilometres of road construction and rehabilitation, with each carriageway measuring 7.3 metres in width.

He added that the road has a 50mm asphaltic binder course, 50mm asphaltic wearing course, 1.2-metre concrete shoulders on both sides and a 1.4-metre concrete median.

Nwofor said the project represented another major step in the state government’s efforts to provide durable infrastructure and improve connectivity across Rivers State.