CDS engages North-East veterans, highlights welfare initiatives

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to improving the welfare and dignity of Nigeria’s military veterans.

Oluyede gave the assurance on Thursday, August 20, 2026, during an interactive engagement with veterans from the North-East geopolitical zone in Yola, Adamawa State.

The engagement was the second in a series of zonal consultations with veterans across the country.

According to a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the CDS addressed concerns raised by the veterans, including the implementation of salary adjustments and their consequential effect on pensions.

On the salary increment, Oluyede assured the veterans that the exercise was comprehensive and that implementation was ongoing.

He explained that, in line with existing policies, adjustments to the emoluments of serving military personnel would have a corresponding effect on the pensions of veterans.

The CDS also outlined several initiatives being undertaken by the DHQ to improve the welfare of veterans and their families.

Among them is collaboration with the Bank of Industry to facilitate access to low-digit loans for business ventures by serving and retired personnel and their families.

He also disclosed that the Defence Headquarters was constructing a Defence Hospital, with a portion of its patronage to be reserved for veterans.

Oluyede said the initiatives had the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, according to him, had provided resources to drive the programmes in recognition of the sacrifices of serving and retired military personnel.

The veterans also presented other welfare concerns during the engagement, which the CDS assured them would continue to receive appropriate attention.

The meeting was attended by veteran leaders, including the President of the Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers Association (RANAO), Major General H.A. Salihu (rtd), Major General L.P. Ngubane (rtd) and Air Vice Marshal N.E. Nzokala (rtd).

Speaking on behalf of the veterans, Salihu expressed appreciation to the CDS for the engagement and urged veterans to support efforts by the military leadership to improve the welfare of serving personnel and retirees.

In his closing remarks, Oluyede paid tribute to the veterans for their sacrifices in defending the nation.

He said although they had retired from active service, the nation remained grateful for their contributions to national security.

The CDS assured the veterans that the Defence Headquarters, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, would continue to pursue measures aimed at improving their welfare.

He added that Nigeria would continue to value the service, courage and sacrifices of those who had served to protect the country.