—- Life has become cheap in Nigeria

—- we’ll do what we can to stand by you – Akeredolu assures the widow, children

Dayo Johnson Akure.

The Archdeacon of Anglican Diocese, Itaogbolu Archdeaconry, Ondo State, Venerable Sunday Sanni has described Nigeria as a nation that can effortlessly afford to waste human life and does not give value to life.

Venerable Sanni said this during the burial service of the journalist and spokesperson of Elizade University, llara- Mokin, Olubunmi Afuye who was killed alongside two others during a bank robbery operation last week in the state.

Armed robbers shot Afuye, a policeman and an Okada rider during the robbery in the University community.

Speaking during the burial service held at St Thomas Anglican Church, Akure, the state capital, Ven. Sanni lamented that people had continued to die needlessly across the country, stressing that life had become cheap in Nigeria.

According to the clergyman said “so many agents are of death in this country. People are just dying anyhow. Everybody is in danger.

“In this country life has become so cheap. One of the resources Nigeria can afford to waste is human life. We don’t bother, we don’t care about human life.

” There are killings every day. People are dying in hundreds every day.

“And I begin to wonder, what is happening to us? What is the problem with us in this country? Herdsmen are killing people, Boko Haram killing people and banditry everywhere. Nobody is safe. Even governors and politicians are not safe.

“We are all living in perpetual fear. Armed robbers are killing. Bandits are killing. Killing is everywhere.

“Even if none of those things kills someone, the ailment will kill the person. What that it is telling us is that we should be prepared”

Speaking on the death of Afuye, Ven. Sanni said the deceased who lived a very short life, impacted enormously into the lives of many.

He urged the family and friends of Afuye to take solace in God, the priest said death is inevitable for everyone.

“There’s nothing we can do as a man as we came into this world at different times and we’ll leave at different times.

“The way he died saddens everybody but only God understands. He’s a sovereign God and does things at his own will and no one can question him.

“He was so loving, humble, God-fearing and easy-going young man. He was a staunch Christian when he was alive. He lived a very short life but fulfilled life as he was impacted enormously.

“His death is telling us that death is inevitable and that anybody candied at any time. When we die, nothing will matter anymore.

The elder brother of the deceased Sola Afuye, who spoke for the family said “The brutal murder of Olubunmi Afuye was as a result of unwarranted attacks and daylight robbery.

“A menace that has taken a lot of lives in our nation and a lot of breadwinners due to this kind of incident

“We want to appeal to the government to weigh in and initiate a system of security that will curtail this type of attack.

He said that “the economic system should be reviewed and checkmate the rate of unemployment which is an indirect cause of attacks. Type of which was responsible for the killing of Olubunmi Afuye.”

***Akeredolu promises to stand by the widow, children.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who paid a condolence visit to the family of the late journalist described his death as a personal loss.

Akeredolu said that ”I know Bunmi very well. He has handled a lot of our programmes with a high degree of excitement, candour and professionalism.”

He urged the mother of the deceased, Chief Olutayo Afuye and his wife, Mrs Oluwakemi Afuye to take heart and bear the painful exit of Bunmi with the deepest understanding that it was an incident allowed by God for a purpose best known to Him.

Akeredolu said that “I must say it is not easy but there is nothing anyone can do. You must grief less to face the reality of the death of Bunmi so as to care for the children he left behind. But I will say, we will do what we can to stand by you in any way possible”

