By Sylvester Kwentua

Early this week, two of Nigeria’s talented musicians, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay engaged themselves in a public scuffle, at a saloon in Lagos.

In what appeared to be a two-year old accumulated beef, the two songstresses let out what has been on each other’s minds, as they were heard on a recorded video, threatening to expose and deal with each other.

Ever since the beef on Tuesday, the internet has been agog with celebrities and fans taking up sides. Here are what some celebrities and fans said on Instagram:

People should not be forced to keep friends ― Do2dtun

Celebrity DJ and Hypeman, @Do2dtun feels people should not be forced to keep friends. “The issue with this friendship thing is everyone just believes we have to be friends to cohabit. We all don’t have to be friends to cohabit. Let us just respect each other..if it is out of the window then we have nothing to talk about.. period! ..” he said.

They don’t need the curses ― Daddy Freeze

Controversial OAP, @Daddy freeze, was more concerned about the curses…” Ewo ni ti epe(Why the curses?)” Freeze reacted.

Tiwa please let go ― Efe pleads

Ex BBnaija winner, @Efewarriboy, on his own part, pleaded with Tiwa Savage to let go, while blaming Seyi Shay for not calling Tiwa on phone. “I f king said this thing that time they were bashing my baby. I said keep the same energy. It DON’T matter how long. I am all for peace. But some sins should be addressed. You could have called her before now to squash. Rather than running into her and assuming all is well. After that whole episode. @tiwasavage baby. You will always be our queen. Please let it go. God bless all of us. Na Buhari be our problem las las.” He pleaded.

Tiwa Savage is classy even in a fight ― Monalisa Stephen

Voluptuous Nigerian actress, model and media personality, Monalisa Stephen, seems to be more interested in Tiwa’s carriage, while fighting: “Tiwa is so classy sha . Even as she dey fight she still dey classy..all her words con dey sound like better lyrics. Too possssh,” she noted.

Don’t let anybody stress you Tiwa ― Yetunde Bakare

Nollywood actress/producer, Yetunde Bakare, pleaded with Tiwa Savage to let go, as everybody gets talked about.

“Don’t let anybody stress you my Queen TIWA. When nobody talks about you then you’re nobody!” She pleaded.

Tiwa is the real deal ― Sexy Steel

Nigerian designer, stylist, actor, and musician, Sexy Steel, just eulogized Tiwa Savage…” Tiwa is the real savage.” He asserted.

