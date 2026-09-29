New York: Zamfara showcases mineral resources assets

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Governor Dauda Lawal showcased Zamfara State’s vast mineral and investment potentials during a Nigeria- U.S. investor forum in New York.

The governor highlighted these potentials at a high-level side event held on the margins of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

The event entitled “Nigeria- U. S. Critical Minerals & Infrastructure Investor Room, UNGA 81” brought together high- profile investors, government officials and other stakeholders from Nigeria and the United States of America.

They explored opportunities in critical minerals, infrastructure development and investment partnerships.

Mr Lawal said the state was endowed with mineral resources of growing importance to the global economy, including gold, lithium, copper and industrial phosphate, among others.

The event was chaired by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Olajumoke Omoniyi Oduwole

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, AbdurRahman Muhammad Tumbido, explained that the increasing global demand for responsibly sourced critical minerals presents significant opportunities for Zamfara State, particularly in mineral processing, infrastructure development and value chain investment.

He said the state is at a pivotal moment and is ready to partner with responsible private sector investors and other stakeholders to transform its mineral potential into sustainable economic value for the people of the state and its investment partners.