‘I’d never block another woman’s bag’ – Tiwa Savage on feud with Seyi Shay

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has finally spoken about her long-standing feud with fellow singer Seyi Shay.

Speaking on Off Air podcast with Gbemi O and Toolz, the Somebody’s Son hitmaker explained that the tension between her and Seyi Shay stemmed from a diss track and false rumours that she had tried to block opportunities for other female artistes.

Tiwa Savage, however, denied the allegations, insisting she has always been a strong supporter of women in music.

“If you do something to me, I will let you know. I don’t have to let you know online. Like the whole shade thing, I’m not going to pretend like you and I are cool in a salon when you did a diss track,” she said.

The singer added that she was hurt by the claims that she had attempted to “block bags” for other artistes, including Seyi Shay and Victoria Kimani.

“That was painful, and I didn’t know where it was coming from. Till today, maybe I need to have a conversation with Shay.

“I heard that they thought I blocked their bag. How? If you’ve heard from anybody that I tried to block your bag, mention the person so I can address it.

“I would never do that — I’m so pro-women,” Tiwa said.

Tiwa further revealed that contrary to the accusations, she once lost a major endorsement deal to Seyi Shay while she was pregnant with her son, Jamil.

“When I got pregnant and had Jamil, I was taken off a Pepsi campaign, Longer Throat, and Shay was booked on it. Go back and check it, Shay was a brand ambassador, I wasn’t. I was taken off because I couldn’t snap back in time. So how am I stopping other people’s bag? I wasn’t even mad. I got in the gym and got my body back,” she added.

The 2021 salon altercation between the two singers remains one of Nigeria’s most viral celebrity moments, after clips surfaced showing Tiwa confronting Seyi Shay over unresolved issues.

Their frosty relationship reportedly began in 2017, after Seyi Shay allegedly threw shade at Tiwa in her verse during the Fvck You Challenge by Kiss Daniel — an incident that fueled years of rivalry and tension between the two stars.

Vanguard News