2027: Umohinyang backs Tinubu, says Obi, Atiku not electable

By Dickson Omobola

Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Emmanuel Umohinyang, has urged Nigerians to re-elect President Bola Tinubu in 2027, saying former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar are unelectable.

Umohinyang also urged Nigerians to resist calls for the restoration of petrol subsidy, arguing that despite the economic hardship associated with its removal, the policy was necessary to address the country’s fiscal challenges.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, he acknowledged that Federal Government had failed to establish adequate measures to cushion the effects of subsidy removal and the floating of the naira but maintained that the decisions were necessary.

He said government had inherited significant economic challenges, including mounting debt and the financial burden of sustaining the subsidy regime.

According to him, the absence of adequate provisions for fuel subsidy in the 2023 budget and the government’s reliance on borrowing to sustain the scheme made its removal imperative.

His words: “Yes, we can say there was no adequate preparation on the side of government to deal with the emerging challenge that would come, which is excruciating poverty in the land. I agree that government did not put a strong structure in place to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy and the formalisation of exchange rate.

“But you see, I’m one of those who told Mr President that, look, if you get to that podium and you don’t drop subsidy, you can never do it. The very minute you come down from that podium, the hawks, the mafias will feast on you using the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, to let you know that it is impractical.

“Where was he going to start if he did not remove the subsidy? Where was he going to get the money? Before now, governors were having challenges paying salaries. In fact, there was a drama they put up in Osun State where a particular governor, who is now a minister, paid half salaries.”

On the 2027 elections, Umohinyang questioned Obi’s political consistency and his ability to honour political agreements.

He said: “This election represents the final hour for Obi and Atiku. Obi is looking at 70. That is why he can say anything. Atiku can also say anything to Nigeria just to be made president. Obi is not a man who can keep to his word. Is it not the same Peter Obi who told his political godfather that he would never leave the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA? Where is he now? He left them for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. He went to Labour Party and joined the ADC. Now, he is at the NDC.

“If you look at what are the chances of Peter Obi in the election, I pity him as a human being. I like him for his sonorous voice. I enjoy him when he tries to display immaterial humility.

“But inwardly, he appears to me to be a nice person. But like every other human being, he’s polluted by his inability to say and stand by what he says. And you know, leadership is about firmness of view and opinion. When a man becomes unreliable, highly unstable like the ocean, it becomes extremely difficult for you to act or cast your faith in such a presidential candidate.”

Umohinyang also criticised Atiku’s political record, saying it undermined his suitability for the presidency.

He said: “When you look at Atiku’s report card, it’s littered with red ink. His own principal, his former boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, attested to this. So it gives you an insight into how bad he must have been as a student of the Obasanjo School of Politics. Atiku is not electable.”

Turning to Tinubu, Umohinyang argued that the President should be given another term to continue his economic reforms, despite the hardship associated with his policies.

He said: “Let us look at the third candidate, which is President Bola Tinubu. Here was a man who came into office in spite of the fact that the powers that be were not happy over his candidacy.

“Here is a man who had come in and said, look, I acknowledge the pain, but I would have done something different if there was any other option. I appeal to Nigerians that, yes, we are suffering this whole issue together, but let us sacrifice, let us sacrifice so that we can have a Nigeria that we can be proud of.

“We are not there. God forbid that I say he has done everything right, but I can see the structure. I can see the foundation he had created. I can see his area of view. I can reason with him in some of the things he’s trying to do. Nigeria has become the construction site. Under his watch, let us give this erudite Nigerian another opportunity in office to conclude the reform. I know that, God helping us, we will behold a Nigeria of our dreams in our lifetime.”