Zamfara agency seeks collaboration to combat rabies

The Zamfara Livestock Development Agency yesterday called for stronger stakeholders’ action to combat rabies and prevent deaths caused by the disease.

Its Executive Director, Dr Ismaila Gusau, stated this at a sensitisation exercise as part of activities to mark the 2026 World Rabies Day, on Monday in Gusau.

The event featured a carnival procession and the launching of a free anti-rabies vaccination campaign at the palace of the Emir of Gusau.

The exercise, organised by the Zamfara Chapter of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), attracted veterinarians, government officials and other stakeholders to strengthen public awareness and promote coordinated action against the disease.

Mr Gusau said the exercise was organised to seek the support of the traditional institutions in the fight against rabies.

He underscored the important role of the traditional rulers in creating awareness to encourage regular vaccination of dogs and other pets.

The director urged individuals and families who keep dogs to vaccinate them annually to prevent the spread of rabies.

The Emir of Gusau, Dr Abdulkadir Bello, assured of his council’s support in sensitising the people on the dangers associated with rabies.

He tasked traditional rulers to work closely with relevant authorities to prevent and eradicate the disease.

The royal father enjoined the people to avoid buying beef from unapproved sources, to prevent consumption of unhealthy livestock products.