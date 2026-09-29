Board develops curriculum for Zamfara Tsangaya schools

The Zamfara State Arabic and Islamic Education Board developed a curriculum for Tsangaya schools across the state.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Dr Aminu Umar Gummi, revealed this during a radio programme, Ciki da Gaskiya, aired on Gamji FM Radio, monitored in Gusau.

He said the curriculum had been sent to Governor Dauda Lawal for approval.

Dr Gummi also said the Federal Government was formalising the Tsangaya education system to give it official recognition.

He said the Tsangaya will be harmonised with the formal education system to enable its students to sit for examinations such as NECO and WAEC, and advance to university level.

He said some Nigerian universities have started making provisions for candidates with Islamic and Arabic backgrounds in their programmes.

The ES described Tsangaya education as a springboard for academic excellence and good morals.