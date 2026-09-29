Gusau market: Ministry assures shop owners of fairness

Zamfara State Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Tourism, Tasi’u Musa Shinkafi, has assured Old Market shop owners of fairness in the distribution of new shops.

He revealed this during a meeting between the leadership of the old shop owners, led by Alhaji Mustapha, and the ministry in Gusau.

Mr Tasi’u said the meeting was convened to discuss plans to continue construction of the remaining shops at the Ultra-Modern Market.

He said the meeting was aimed at hearing the concerns of the shop owners and discussing the process for assessing and documenting the owners of shops at the former market.

The commissioner said the ministry was committed to ensuring that the process was carried out in a fair, transparent and orderly manner.

He said genuine shop owners would be properly identified and considered in the allocation of the new shops.

He assured the leadership of the shop owners that the ministry would continue to work closely with them and other relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth process and the successful completion of the remaining shops.

The engagement was part of the ministry’s efforts to support traders, protect the interests of genuine business owners and create a better and more organised environment for businesses to thrive in Zamfara State.