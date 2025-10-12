Seyi Shay opens up on ‘painful secret affair’ that caused Tiwa Savage rift

Singer Seyi Shay and super star, Tiwa Savage relationship used to be like that of a bee and honey until things went south. Seyi Shay just shed light on the long-standing rift between the two music stars.

According to her, a shocking confession from her former personal assistant was at the root of their fallout.

Speaking on the OffAir Show, Seyi Shay recalled that she had no idea why her friendship with Tiwa suddenly ended until years later when she reconnected with the ex-staff member. ”I honestly didn’t know why Tiwa and I stopped talking to each other,” she said.

“A young lady I hired as a PA back when Didi was still managing me… after the whole salon experience, I moved to London to have my daughter. I saw this girl at the club, someone I had not seen in about seven years. She hit me up on Instagram, we met for lunch, and she said, ‘I saw what happened and I’m really sorry. It is very detrimental to your career and I feel like I’m the cause of it.’”

According to Seyi, the woman then confessed she had been involved with Tiwa’s partner at the time, without realizing the impact it would have. ”To cut the long story short, it turns out the girl was having a relationship with my friend’s partner and I didn’t even know,” Seyi Shay explained.

“She told me all of that. It could have been true; I don’t think she would say all of that as a joke.” The revelation left Seyi Shay devastated, especially given how close she and Tiwa had once been.

”When she told me this, I was disgusted because we were rolling together and doing things together, meanwhile Tiwa probably thought I knew about it. You can just imagine the anger. It’s so painful. If that was me, I would have done worse,” she admitted.

The candid interview offers fresh insight into one of Afrobeats’ most talked-about feuds, which peaked during their infamous confrontation at a Lagos salon in 2021.