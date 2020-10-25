FG COVID-19 Palliative: SEMA commences distribution in 3 LGAs in Sokoto

Kindly Share This Story:

The Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), on Saturday commenced the distribution of the Federal Government COVID-19 palliatives to beneficiaries at Isa, Sabon Birni and Gada Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Malam Zubairu Albadau, the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Relief and Rehabilitation, flagged off the exercise.

He said that other LGAs in the state will receive their own share of the palliative within the week.

Albadau reassured that the state government will continue to ensure that the hardship, occasioned by the pandemic, is limited.

“Today, we are commencing the distribution of the FG-COVID-19 palliatives to ease the pain inflicted by the pandemic.

“The Federal Government, through the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has provided a large number of foodstuffs to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, I urged the beneficiaries of the gesture to ensure proper utilization of the items given to them, to ensure that we reach the set target,” he said.

The Special Adviser added that the palliatives, handed over to the state, includes 1,701.6 Metric tonnes of Maize, 173.10 Metric tonnes of Millet, and 1,785 Metric tonnes of Sorghum to cater to 80,405 households.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government on Sept. 15, handed over 3,659.7 metric tonnes of grains to the Sokoto State Government, as part of measures to cushion the effects of COVID-19 lockdown.

