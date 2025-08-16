How Obaseki helped Edo host National Sports Festival during COVID-19 – Shaibu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FORMER Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon Philip Shaibu on Friday commended the outgoing Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Professor Darlington Obaseki praising his genius that enabled Edo State host the National Sports festival during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaibu stated this at the valedictory ceremony and book launch for Obaseki which attracted both political and professional bigwigs across the country.

The former deputy governor who was the chairman of the occasion said Obaseki also suggested an immunization programme for the state that became a national policy adopted by the federal government.

According to him, “I remember his contributions during the COVID-19, the programmes we did during COVID-19 helped us to deal with the issues of the National sports festival.

“When people thought we could not host the National Sports Festival in Edo State because of the pandemic, they were even making reference to the IOC that had cancelled the Olympic Games that year, I called Professor Obaseki and informed him that they would be coming to postpone the games again for the second time but we sat together and developed a programme, when they came, we gave them the programme, they accepted the programme without postponing for the second time.”

On his part, the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Dr. Imafidon Agbonile said when he became the head of the psychiatric hospital, he approached Obaseki to get counseling on his strategies adopted which he said is helping in his administration of the psychiatric hospital.

He said “You inherited a legacy and built on it with vision, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Under your stewardship, UBTH blossomed as a beacon of healing and a citadel of learning-a premier, multi-specialty healthcare institution not only for Benin City or Nigeria but for the West African subcontinent.

“Your strategic foresight led UBTH through seasons of innovation: from the expansion of bed capacity and state-of-the-art facilities, to the ground breaking launch of specialist programs, and the integration of digital health solutions that garnered national recognition.

“Your era was marked by the commissioning of the modern Oncology Centre, transforming cancer care, and strengthening the hospital’s capacity to offer world-class diagnostic and therapeutic services.”

His counterpart at the newly established National Orthopaedic Hospital, Benin City, Dr. Philip Ugbodaga said Obaseki demonstrated an extraordinary visionary governance, deep commitment to the hospital’s mission and vision, and human capital advancement.

He said “Beyond your professional accomplishments, I have come to recognize, espy and diagnosticate you as an epitome,typification and exemplar of humility and a champion of the weak in society such that a million clones of you will still not be enough because you are such a unique character.

“All these character traits have left an indelible mark on your administration of your institution.

“You have not only served UBTH but have led it with heart and wisdom, building a legacy that will certainly outlast your tenure.

“As you take a well-deserved step outside administration in the hospital, I am confident that your wealth of knowledge and experience will continue to shape the future of public service in Nigeria and beyond.”

Goodwill messages were also delivered by the Chief Medical Director of the University of Calabar, Professor Ikpeme A. Ikpeme and hia counterpart from the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja Professor Saad Ahmed who both described him as an investor in human capital development.

On his part, Professor Obaseki said he met a team of workers who were committed to duty and shared his vision for the institution.

He sadi “From the outset, my focus was to reposition UBTH as a future-ready teaching hospital grounded in strong governance, innovative practice, and compassionate service.

“We approached this not as a series of projects but as a system-wide reform journey. One defined by clarity of purpose, consistency in execution,and collective ownership of outcomes.

“Across clinical departments, administrative units, training schools, and community-facing platforms, we pursued reforms that prioritised sustainability, equity, and quality.

“From digital transformation to infrastructure renewal, from infection prevention control to workforce which strengthened the foundation of the institution while also extending the impact