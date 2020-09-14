Sobomabo Jackrich hails new amnesty boss Dikio

Kindly Share This Story:

The newly appointed Interim Coordinator of the Niger Delta Presidential amnesty programme , Colonel M. Dixon Dikio rtd has been urged to deliver on the mandate of the amnesty office, adding that he should avoid the ugly things that consumed some of his predecessors.

Founder and leader, Kengema Unity Forum , KUF and Network for the Defence of Democratic and Good Governance ,NDDGG, High Chief Ambassador Sobomabo Jackrich, aka Egberipapa while congratulating Dikio on his appointment said he should make Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta proud with the way he goes about discharging the demands of his office.

He further advised the Coordinator to develop a healthy relationship with ex agitators and other key stakeholders in the region.

“I call on Colonel Dikio, knowing his enviable profile in his years in the military, to seize this opportunity to distinguish himself and avoid toying the path of some of his predecessors who failed the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta leaving nothing but a toga of corruption, using the Amnesty program to corruptly enrich themselves at the expense of our people.”, he said.

“He must know that the expectations from our people are high and so must deliver on his mandate. He should ensure a robust relationship, steady consultation and management of stakeholders particularly the Ex- Agitators to enable him succeed. He must avoid the temptation of compromising and sabotaging the original essence of the Amnesty program under his watch so as to steadily enjoy the trust of Mr. President who graciously appointed him.”, he added.

“I wish to firstly congratulate Colonel M Dixon Dikio (Rtd) – Coordinator Niger Delta Presidential Ammensty Programme on his recent appointment and thank President Muhammadu Buhari for this opportunity.”, he said.

Jackrich who also dismissed as untrue insinuations in some quarters that the new amnesty boss was not from Ijaw said that Dikio had been actively involved in building Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, in Engenni area of the Ijaw nation.

“Colonel Milland Dixon Dikio (Rtd) is from Mbiama-Engenni In Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State and a bonafide Ijaw son of the Engeni extraction. Milland Dikio grew up in the village, speaks Engenni fluently and was a pillar of support to the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Engenni Chapter back in the day before joining the NDA and his boundless contributions while serving as a military officer speaks for themselves as one who embodies the spirit and interest of the Ijaw nation. He is not only Ijaw, spirit soul and body, he is from the Niger Delta too.”, he said.

He also enjoined all Ijaw sons and daughters to give the new amnesty boss all the needed support for him to succeed.

“At least this has corrected the insinuation that he is not an Ijaw son and therefore won’t be welcomed. I therefore use this medium to allay the fears of some Ijaws who are unsettled by this appointment to worry less and give our son all the needed support and solidarity to enable him succeed in this job for the good of all. I say this as one of the leading stakeholders in the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta believing that his reign will be productive and different.” , he said.

Vanguard

