Tompolo, Otuaro, traditional rulers, others witness inauguration of new INC executive

A new national executive council of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) was on Thursday inaugurated in Warri, Delta State.

Among those inaugurated were High Chief MacDonald Igbadiwei, President; Dr Okubokeme Tuodolo; Vice President 1; Rose Obuoforibo, Vice President 2; Kennedy Odiowei, Vice President 3; and Dr Ayanate Kio, Secretary.

They were elected at the INC national convention which took place at the Ijaw House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, in April 2026.

The formal inauguration marked the end of the five-year tenure of immediate past President of the INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, who delivered valedictory speech at the ceremony.

Chairman of Tantita Security Services, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro, top traditional rulers, federal and state lawmakers, top government officials, officials of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and stakeholders of the INC witnessed the historic event.

Okaba said the apex Ijaw socio-cultural organisation made significant achievements, stressing that “the INC has established its presence in the global community.”

He urged the new leadership under Igbadiwei to sustain the unity of the Ijaw nation, promote Ijaw culture and advocate for the creation of additional local government areas Bayelsa State, which has only eight local governments.

He lauded the INC electoral committee chaired by retired Justice F. F. Tabai for conducting credible election which aided a smooth transition process.

Okaba urged the new leadership to uphold the constitution of the INC in the conduct of affairs of the organisation.

Okaba also called on the stakeholders of the INC, clans and community leaderships to support the new president and members of his council.

In his acceptance speech, the newly inaugurated INC President, MacDonald Igbadiwei, described the event as “a historic moment” for the Ijaw nation.

He pledged to work for the unity and development of the Ijaw nation, stressing that the socio-political and economic interests of the Ijaw people would be protected and projected.

He decried the fact that Bayelsa State which contributes immensely to the economic well-being of the country has only eight LGAs while some states that contribute less have over 40 LGAs.

He vowed to pursue equity and justice for the Ijaw nation, noting that the transition process showed the commitment of the INC to democratic values and internal cohesion.

Speaking on the event, the PAP Administrator, Otuaro, commended the Igbadiwei-led INC executives on their successful inauguration and expressed confidence in their ability to lead the nation.

“As a stakeholder in the Ijaw nation, I have confidence in the ability of the new leadership of the Ijaw National Congress under High Chief MacDonald Igbadiwei to give the Ijaw a new direction,” he said.

Dr Otuaro urged them to strengthen unity and love among Ijaw people.