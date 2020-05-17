FG hands over 10 trucks of rice, 4,718 metric tonnes of other food items to Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

…Ganduje seeks review of Kano beneficiaries of school feeding

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Federal Government has officially handed over ten trucks of rice from seized items of the Nigeria Customs, 2,438 metric tonnes of Maize; 1,380 metric tonnes of millet, and 900 metric tonnes of sorghum to the Kano State Government.

Making the delivery on Sunday in Kano, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq called on the state government to prioritize the poor, the aged, and people with disabilities during the distribution of the items.

“I am here on behalf of the Federal Government to handover 10 trucks of rice from the Nigerian Customs Service; 2,438 metric tonnes of Maize; 1,380 metric tonnes of millet and 900 metric tonnes of sorghum to the Kano State Government.

“With the utmost respect, I implore His Excellency to ensure that the poor and vulnerable, including the elderly and persons living with disabilities, are prioritized in the distribution of these relief materials because they are the most affected in times of crisis.

“That is the main purpose of the delivery of this food relief and materials. Thank you and God bless the people of Kano state” she stated.

She described the current situation in the country as challenging while she expressed hope that the sundry challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic will ultimately be overcome.

She also commended Gov Abdullahi Ganduje for his proactive response to the pandemic which she says is contrary to the wrong impressions given outside the state.

“Your Excellency, I have found my way today to the ancient city of Kano for one major reason; to stand in solidarity with the people and government of Kano State as we battle the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the humanitarian crisis it is leaving in its wake.

“I must commend the leadership exhibited by His Excellency, the Governor and other officials of the Kano State government manifested in their proactive response to this pandemic” the minister stated.

Delivering his address at the occasion, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who expressed gratitude for the concern shown to the state by the federal government also called on the minister to review the figures of beneficiaries of the school feeding program for Kano.

He explained that Kano State has not only the largest number of public schools in the country but is also running a free and compulsory education system in which the Almajiris schools have also been integrated.

“I am happy you brought up the issue of school feeding, thank you for this very important program. But we observed that here in Kano the school feeding stopped in December 2019 while in some states it continued up to February 2020.

“Also, honourable minister, there is the need to revisit the data for school feeding enrolment because Kano state declared free and compulsory primary and secondary education. By implication, many of the out-of-school children are now back to the system.

“The Almajiri system which we are integrating has also increased the turnout of school children. So there is a need to revisit the data. Kano state has the highest number of public institutions in the country”, Ganduje stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

