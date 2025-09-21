Flood Jitters: Residents defy warning as Lagos, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Kaduna, others struggle to avert disaster

By Our Reporters

With the peak of the rainy season approaching, Nigeria is once again staring at the grim prospect of

devastating floods that could displace millions, destroy farmlands, and disrupt socio-economic activities. The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), has repeatedly issued warnings, listing dozens of states and local government areas as high-risk.

The release of excess water from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam, combined with persistent rainfall, has further heightened fears of a looming national disaster.

Flooding is no stranger to Nigerians. The 2012 , 2022 and 2023, flood disasters left unforgettable scars, displacing hundreds of thousands of people, destroying livelihoods, and causing avoidable deaths. Despite lessons from those tragedies, the cycle of devastation appears set to repeat as many residents of vulnerable communities continue to resist evacuation orders, citing poverty, lack of alternatives, and fear of losing their property to thieves.

From Sokoto to Bayelsa, Kogi to Anambra, the story is the same: governments prepare on paper and through emergency agencies, yet citizens in harm’s way remain unmoved. While some state governments have allocated billions for flood prevention, cleared drainages, and set up Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, the reluctance of residents to relocate to safer grounds threatens to undermine these efforts.

Short term measures such as dredging rivers, desilting drainages, and sensitisation campaigns cannot by themselves prevent disasters, but that is what’s obtainable across the states.

Findings by Sunday Vanguard across the country revealed that while efforts are indeed being made by state governments to contain the impending floods, most residents in vulnerable areas are ignoring the warnings to relocate. This dangerous defiance, experts warn, may turn early warnings into another round of “we told you so” when the waters eventually rise.

AKWA IBOM: Vulnerable communities

Like last year, Akwa Ibom State government is caught talking and planning on paper as floods ravage residents, despite federal government’s early warnings to vulnerable states.

In January, the State House of Assembly urged the Ministry of Environment to adopt preventive flood strategies and tasked the Waste Protection and Management Agency (AKSEPMA) to clear drainages and mount awareness campaigns.

Member representing Etim Ekpo/Ika, Mfon Idung, lamented that floods “continue to claim lives and property of residents, casting a shadow over socio-economic prospects of the state,” even as he acknowledged Governor Umo Eno’s intervention with the 0.9km underground outfall drain in Uyo and Itu LGAs.

That same month, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, visited Governor Eno, seeking collaboration on sanitation and flood control. He cited the Itu Irrigation Project as a major initiative to support year-round farming and flood mitigation.

In May, with Akwa Ibom listed among states projected to experience severe flooding, Governor Eno warned residents against indiscriminate waste disposal, urging communities to clean drainages. He directed Ibom Community Watch to check dumping into waterways and assured relief support for victims.

Despite repeated pledges, heavy July rains submerged large parts of Uyo and Itu LGAs. Roads, homes, and even the Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat went under. Around Itam and Urua Ekpa, residents fled waist-deep waters, while commercial transport collapsed.

Resident Effiong Bassey said, “The rainwater has been redirected into homes because of ongoing road construction.” By late July, Governor Eno ordered Works Commissioner, Prof. Eno Ibanga, and contractor Hensek’s Uwem Okoko to draft a control plan. But many lament government’s reactive approach.

BENUE: Govt appeals, residents hesitant

With River Benue rising steadily, communities in Makurdi and surrounding LGAs are unsettled. NiHSA again listed Benue among the states most vulnerable to flooding.

Areas like Achussa, Wadata Rice, Gyado Villa, Wurukum, and Idye usually go under water. Beyond Makurdi, LGAs including Agatu, Gwer West, Otukpo, and Katsina-Ala also face perennial threats.

The State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA) has launched radio jingles in Tiv, Idoma, and Igede urging residents to relocate. Permanent Secretary, Dr. James Iorpuu, said Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration has desilted and built new drainage while sustaining sensitisation.

Still, many residents remain unmoved. Donatus Ango, who has lived 14 years on Awe Street riverbank, said: “I have nowhere else to go. If the flood comes, I’ll move to the IDP camp. The solution is dredging River Benue.”

ANAMBRA: Soludo activates 16 shelters, early warning

With 11 LGAs listed as high-risk, Anambra State has adopted a technology-driven and community-led response.

A simulation exercise, Ide Mmiri Odachi, was held in Ogbaru LGA to test readiness. Sixteen holding centres in upland schools and public buildings have been equipped with food, bedding, and nets.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo ordered intensive drainage clearing in Awka, Onitsha, and Nnewi. A statewide “Operation Keep Your Gutters Clean” campaign is ongoing, with traditional rulers tasked to enforce compliance.

A Japanese-supported digital early warning system has also been installed to monitor water levels in real time. The state is mapping erosion-prone communities in partnership with UNDP.

Officials admit, however, that some residents refuse to relocate until floods hit. Soludo renewed calls for dredging of major rivers and construction of embankments as permanent solutions.

EDO: Clean Edo campaign

Edo State has identified Esan West, Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, Etsako East, and Orhionmwon among its most vulnerable LGAs.

The Ministry of Environment and SEMA have intensified sensitisation through radio, social media, and community leaders, urging early evacuation.

Governor Godwin Obaseki has launched the “Clean Edo” campaign, desilting drains and clearing illegal structures. Relief centres have been opened in vulnerable LGAs, stocked with food and essentials.

Despite appeals, many residents resist relocation for fear of losing property. Officials warn that poor sanitation and illegal buildings worsen flooding. Obaseki again pressed the Federal Government for river dredging and long-term flood control infrastructure.

BAYELSA: 450m relief fund, 15 LGAs on red alert

Governor Douye Diri approved ¦ 450 million for relocation and relief as Bayelsa braces for flooding in 15 LGAs, including Ekeremor, Sagbama, Ogbia, and Yenagoa.

SEMA and NEMA have set up IDP camps across the state. Yet many residents refuse to relocate, citing cultural and economic reasons. In Ekeremor, some displaced families now live on bridges and makeshift shelters.

To complement relief, swamp boogies are clearing Yenagoa canals to ease drainage. Leaders call for Federal embankments and dykes as lasting solutions.

KADUNA: Early warning

Kaduna has embarked on large-scale dredging of River Kaduna and its tributaries. Drainage clearing across the metropolis is ongoing, with refuse removal on 24-hour rotation.

The state has installed automated flood warning systems and weather monitoring stations to alert residents.

SEMA DG, Usman Mazadu, said seven “Safe Haven” centres have been stocked with food, water, and bedding. LGAs most at risk, including Chikun, Igabi, Zaria, and Kachia, have activated emergency plans.

KASUPDA and KADGIS are demolishing illegal structures blocking waterways. But many residents continue to resist relocation, prompting officials to warn that “this is not business as usual.”

TARABA: ACReSAL leads multi-agency response

With four flood-related deaths in two weeks, Taraba is bracing for a severe season.

The World Bank–backed ACReSAL project has mobilised government agencies, distributing life jackets to riverine communities and mapping seven LGAs for relocation.

State SEMA has intensified sensitisation, while reinstating environmental sanitation to curb waste dumping. Dahiru Umar, ACReSAL officer, stressed: “We cannot stop the rains, but we can reduce the damage.”

Despite interventions, residents say awareness must penetrate rural areas where casualties are often highest.

KOGI: 42 IDP camps ready

In response to federal warnings about potential flooding from the release of water from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam, the Kogi State Government has taken proactive steps to mitigate the impact. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency predicted severe flooding in several states including Kogi.

The Kogi State Emergency Management Agency (KOSEMA) has activated an Emergency Operation Centre in Lokoja to coordinate responses. Nine local government areas were identified as highly vulnerable: Lokoja, Kogi, Ofu, Ibaji, Ajaokuta, Bassa, Omala, Igalamela, and Idah.

To reduce displacement impacts, 42 Internally Displaced Persons camps have been mapped out across these areas to accommodate more than 250,000 residents. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, stressed the urgency of early relocation, citing Kogi’s history of devastating floods over two decades.

Despite repeated appeals through press releases and awareness campaigns, it is unclear how many residents have relocated. The state has secured partnerships with security agencies, health services, the Red Cross, and international organisations to strengthen preparedness. The government continues to warn residents not to wait until floods begin before moving to safer locations.

KANO: Slow relocation

The Kano State Government has stepped up efforts to address the risks in flood-prone local government areas including Gaya, Kura, Minjibir, and Rano, all close to the Kano and Challawa rivers. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje directed agencies to prepare for evacuations and relief.

The State Emergency Management Agency is working with community leaders to raise awareness and provide information on temporary shelters. Some residents have begun relocating, but many remain hesitant due to concerns over livelihoods and property.

Several IDP camps are equipped with food, water, and basic supplies. In addition to relocation, Kano is clearing blocked drainages and reinforcing riverbanks. Emergency task forces are monitoring water levels to give early warnings and safeguard lives.

NIGER: Lessons from tragedy

Niger State has intensified efforts in Borgu, Edati, Rijau, and Lapai local government areas along the Niger River basin. Earlier this year, severe flooding claimed lives and displaced thousands in Borgu and Edati after heavy rains caused the river to overflow.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello directed the State Emergency Management Agency to coordinate evacuation and relief. Temporary shelters have been set up, and relief materials pre-positioned.

Although some residents have begun relocating, many are reluctant to abandon farmlands and homes. The state is engaging traditional rulers and community leaders to raise awareness. Preventive measures include clearing blocked drainage systems and reinforcing riverbanks. Federal agencies are collaborating with the state to monitor water levels and issue early warnings.

KWARA: Preparedness in Riverine LGAs

Kwara State has taken steps to protect residents in flood-prone areas such as Kaiama, Patigi, Edu, and Moro, all situated along the Niger River. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq ordered the State Emergency Management Agency to mobilise resources, stockpile relief materials, and prepare evacuation centres.

While some residents have moved voluntarily, many remain unwilling to leave property behind. Awareness campaigns have been intensified. IDP camps with food, shelter, and medical supplies are ready to accommodate displaced persons.

The state is also clearing waterways, especially in low-lying LGAs, and repairing infrastructure to reduce risks. Task forces are monitoring flood points to ensure early alerts and rapid response.

ADAMAWA: Safety measures intensified

Adamawa State has prioritised safety in flood-prone local government areas including Numan, Guyuk, Shelleng, and Mayo-Belwa along the Benue River. Governor Ahmadu Fintiri activated the State Emergency Management Agency to coordinate evacuations and distribute relief materials.

Temporary shelters have been provided for displaced persons. Sensitisation campaigns are ongoing to encourage voluntary relocation as many residents remain due to livelihood concerns.

The state is dredging flood channels and improving drainage, particularly in Numan and Guyuk. Emergency teams monitor river levels to provide early warnings and minimise socio-economic losses.

PLATEAU: Camps and sensitization

Plateau State has taken measures in flood-prone LGAs such as Bassa, Langtang North, Barkin Ladi, and Jos South, which often experience runoff flooding during heavy rains. Governor Caleb Mutfwang directed the State Emergency Management Agency to lead evacuation and distribute relief materials including food, water, and medicine.

While relocation efforts are ongoing, many residents hesitate to leave. The government is engaging traditional rulers to convince people to move. IDP camps with adequate facilities are ready for affected residents.

Preventive steps include clearing blocked drainage and reinforcing barriers in vulnerable areas. Response teams are monitoring and issuing warnings to reduce risks.

ONDO: Mapping, dredging

Flooding in Ondo State has become an annual occurrence. Persistent rainfall has submerged homes, farmlands, schools, health facilities, and worship centres. Thousands have been displaced, especially in Okitipupa, Akure South, Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Akoko South West, and Owo.

Earlier this year, the Ogijan River in Oba Ile overflowed, displacing more than 20 families. Heavy downpour also washed away seven bridges in Ilaje and Okitipupa. Despite federal warnings, many residents refuse to relocate.

A resident of Okitipupa, Jimoh Gbadamosi, said: “We are aware of the danger, but where do you want us to relocate to? It is not easy for us to put up this structure. Are we supposed to go and sleep on the street? We are praying our house will be spared.”

Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Tob Loko, announced a comprehensive flood mapping exercise to identify vulnerable zones and guide interventions. He said the state is committed to a preventive, data-driven approach. He urged residents in high-risk areas to cooperate during assessments.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa recently visited affected communities, warning residents against dumping refuse in drains and stressing government’s commitment to both immediate relief and long-term prevention. Chairman of Okitipupa LGA, Mr. Andrew Ogunsakin, assured residents of government intervention to address flooding.

LAGOS: Tidal lock

Despite the looming danger, residents of lowland areas in Lagos State have yet to heed relocation directives issued by relevant authorities, including the state government, aimed at preventing loss of lives and property.

The government recently warned residents in parts of Lekki, Ikorodu, and Ajegunle to move from lowlands to highlands. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency also predicted thundery and rainy weather across the nation, warning of flash floods.

A recent 13-hour rainfall devastated several flood plains, leaving properties destroyed. Fish farmers in Ikorodu were among the hardest hit. The Lagos State Catfish and Allied Farmers Association, LASCAFAN, lamented losses estimated at over N150 million.

LASCAFAN Vice President, Mr Olatoye Fajimi, said over 50 farmers were affected, many of them women and young entrepreneurs. He explained that about 17,000 fish at various stages of growth were washed away. Farmers, already indebted to cooperatives and financial institutions, now face heavy debts.

“When we got to our farms, we discovered our ponds had been overrun. The fish were swept into canals and trenches. Personally, I lost over N50 million worth of fish,” Fajimi said.

Residents of Ijede and Gberigbe also counted losses. Mrs Adebobye described how her family barely escaped after floodwater overwhelmed their home. Other victims, including traders Mrs Kehinde and Mr Austin, lamented that their stocks were washed away.

Many residents still refuse to vacate despite government warnings, citing lack of alternatives. Property owner, Mr Oke Alabi of Majidun, said, “I have lived here for 45 years. There is nowhere else to go. Accommodation is too expensive.”

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, warned that areas around Ajegunle, Majidun, and parts of Lekki must relocate. He explained that Lagos, being a coastal city, faces tidal lock when rainfall increases lagoon levels. He urged residents not to panic but to avoid wading through floods or dumping refuse in drains.

Wahab assured that government is maintaining drainage channels and awarding contracts for concrete linings, but warned that unusual rainfall will still overwhelm the city unless residents cooperate.

EKITI: No cause for alarm

Although Ekiti is not listed as a high-risk flood area, the government has taken preventive steps. Desiltation and dredging projects are ongoing in Ado Ekiti, Ikere-Ekiti, Ilawe-Ekiti, and Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government.

Waterways in Omisanjana, Ureje, Alasia, and Federal Polytechnic Road are being channeled to reduce risks.

Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, disclosed at a sensitization programme that the State Emergency Management Agency will soon establish offices across the 16 local governments. According to her, this will help mitigate disasters caused by rainstorms, fire, and flooding.

OGUN: Relocating

Some residents of flood-prone areas in Ogun State have begun relocating, heeding advice from both federal and state authorities. Others remain reluctant, insisting they cannot abandon ancestral homes.

The Information Officer, Ministry of Environment, Mr Rotimi Oduniyi, told Vanguard that while some residents now live with relatives, many still resist evacuation. He commended government efforts over the past six years, noting consistent dredging and desilting of rivers and streams.

The state had earlier warned residents of communities such as Isheri, Warewa, Akute, Makun, Oni, Iwopin, Ebute-Imobi, Tungeji Island, and Agosasa to relocate between late September and mid-October. Authorities said expected overflow from rivers, sea rise, and water release from Oyan Dam could worsen the situation.

Oduniyi added that many areas have been relieved through government action. He also noted that land approval now requires clearance from the Ministry of Environment to ensure flood safety.

OYO: Peak flood

Compliance with relocation advisories in Oyo State remains low despite repeated federal and state warnings. Heavy rainfall has already submerged roads in Ibadan and other towns, raising fears of worsening floods.

Mrs Kehinde Adebayo, a resident of Apete, said, “We understand the risk but where are we supposed to go? Rent is expensive, and government has not provided alternatives.”

Trader Mr Rafiu Salawu added, “People are not ignoring warnings out of stubbornness. We simply have nowhere else to go.”

Environmental scientist, Dr Funmilayo Ogunjimi, said rainfall patterns suggest the state is entering a peak flood period. She warned residents to act swiftly.

The Administrative Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Mrs Ojuolape Busari, confirmed poor compliance. “People are waiting for disaster to strike before relocating,” she said, though she noted efforts to identify safer grounds.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said government would support law-abiding citizens who comply.

“Warnings are based on scientific forecasts and past experiences. The government is ready to provide relief and shelters, but people must take responsibility for their own safety,” he stated.

At present, there are no designated temporary camps, and many residents remain in place, hoping the rains will subside.

SOKOTO: Many in harm’s way

Flooding has become a recurring nightmare for many communities in Sokoto State, particularly in Sabon Birni, Yabo, Wurno, Shagari, Tambuwal, Gada, Kware, Rabah, and Goronyo Local Government Areas. Each rainy season, residents watch helplessly as rising waters from the River Rima and its tributaries submerge farmlands, destroy homes, and cut off access roads.

Farmers, whose livelihoods depend largely on rice, millet, and sorghum cultivation, often suffer devastating losses that deepen poverty and food insecurity across the state.

Although the federal government has repeatedly urged residents of flood-prone areas to relocate to safer grounds, many families remain in harm’s way. Fear of losing property to theft and the absence of alternative shelter discourage relocation, leaving households to confront the floods year after year. For them, displacement is not just a matter of safety but one of survival, as most cannot afford to abandon the only homes and farmlands they own.

SOKOTO: Emergency mgt

The Sokoto State government maintains that measures are in place to mitigate the impact of flooding. Emergency shelters have been identified, and efforts are ongoing in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency to provide relief supplies. However, experts and community leaders argue that long-term solutions such as embankments, drainage expansion, and early warning systems remain inadequate, leaving Sokoto vulnerable to a disaster that has long been predictable.

DELTA: Rising water levels threaten communities

Checks by Sunday Vanguard revealed that the water level, particularly in coastal communities across Delta State, is rising rapidly due to persistent rainfall.

Water, however, has not started to flow into the communities and residents are yet to be displaced from their homes, but many farmlands, particularly those in communities on the bank of the River Niger and adjoining creeks in Ndokwa East and Isoko South Local Government Areas, are under water.

Since August, farmers have been harvesting their crops prematurely due to the looming flood.

Speaking on the development, a resident of Igbide community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Mr. Alex Ovie, said: “Ideally, these crops are supposed to mature in October and November but because of the flood which has already taken over farmlands, farmers are harvesting prematurely.

This, of course, has resulted in massive loss of income for our farmers. The water level is rising but it has not started flowing into the community.”

Similarly, an indigene of Ase community in Ndokwa East, Mr. Clinton Omokaro, also said the water level was rising daily in the community. He added that no community has been submerged in water in the various communities in the council area.

However, despite the persistent rise in the water level, residents are still defying the directive of the federal government and are yet to relocate to higher plains.

“For now, nobody is displaced and our people will tell you that it is a normal thing for water to rise. They will tell you that if they leave, hoodlums will break into their homes and make away with valuables that have been suspended,” a source in a flood-prone community said.

Efforts to get the State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ejiro Janani, to speak on the matter were unsuccessful as he ignored calls put across to him.

KEBBI : Reluctant residents

Kebbi State government has begun implementing several proactive measures in response to warnings from the federal government and NiMet about impending flood risks. The Ministry of Urban Development has commenced evacuation and clearance of drainage systems and waterways to ensure free flow of water and prevent overflow into residential areas.

A 16-member safety committee was also formed to coordinate preparedness efforts, emergency palliative delivery, consultation with community and traditional leaders, and identification of vulnerable localities. Simulation exercises have been carried out, including one by NEMA in Dukku near Birnin Kebbi, with life jackets donated for riverine communities.

Local Government Areas identified as particularly flood-prone include Bagudo, Yauri, Shanga, Bunza, Ngaski, Argungu, Jega, Augie, and Dandi among others. The government has also issued warnings to those living in lowland and waterway areas to relocate immediately to safer highlands. In one case, more than 100 households in Dole-Kaina area of Dandi LGA were ordered to move, with promises of resettlement on virgin land and provision of relief materials. However many residents remain reluctant to relocate, citing poverty, lack of alternative shelter, attachment to their homes and farms.

JIGAWA:¦ 4.3 billion for flood prevention

Jigawa State government has announced several proactive and large scale flood mitigation efforts in response to warnings from the federal government that many LGAs there face imminent risk. The government has constructed about 132 kilometres of embankments and 32 drains across the state, particularly along Hadejia River, to protect vulnerable communities and farmland. It has deployed two amphibious excavators to dredge Hadejia River and clear blocked water channels.

The state has also earmarked ¦ 4.2 to ¦ 4.3 billion for flood prevention and emergency response across all 27 LGAs. Under this plan, Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) have been established in each council area to coordinate public sensitisation, desilting of waterways, clearance of drainage channels and robust environmental sanitation activities. Jigawa State Environmental Protection Agency (JISEPA) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) are collaborating closely on these measures.

Nineteen to twenty-one LGAs are identified as flood-prone in Jigawa under scientific forecasts from NEMA, NIHSA and NiMet. These include Kaugama, Hadejia, Auyo, Ringim, Taura, Miga, Jahun, Guri, Kirikasamma, Malammadori, Gumel, Gwaram, Dutse, Birniwa, Kiyawa, Kafin Hausa, Suletankarkar, Babura and Maigatari.