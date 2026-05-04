Kwankwaso to Nigerians: Join NDC in renewed fight for good governance

Kwankwaso

A former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has called on Nigerians to rally behind the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), urging citizens to support what he described as a renewed push for good governance and true democracy.

Kwankwaso made the appeal on Monday via his X (formerly Twitter) platform, stressing the need for a credible political platform that can deliver on democratic ideals and improve citizens’ welfare.

“We are determined to provide our people with a credible platform where they can thrive and realise their full potential,” he said.

He noted that his call was rooted in a deep commitment to democratic values, adding that Nigerians deserve a system that works in their interest.

“I therefore call on all our dedicated supporters and well-meaning Nigerians to join the NDC and stand with us in this renewed fight for good governance and true democracy,” he stated.

Kwankwaso emphasised that the movement is aimed at creating opportunities for citizens and strengthening democratic institutions across the country.