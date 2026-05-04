Ex-Ugwuanyi aide, Anih emerges Enugu NDC chairman

…Calls for Unity

By Chinedu Adonu

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Enugu State has elected Dr. Johnpaul Anih, a former aide to ex-Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as its new State Chairman.

Anih, who served as Special Assistant on Youth Affairs, emerged unopposed at the party’s State Congress held on Monday in Enugu following a consensus arrangement.

An academic, author, trained broadcaster and politician, he was also the Labour Party House of Assembly candidate for Nkanu West State Constituency in the disputed 2023 general election.

The congress attracted stakeholders, accredited delegates, party leaders and supporters from across the 17 local government areas of the state.

In his acceptance speech, delivered after the announcement of results by the Secretary of the State Congress Committee, Echezona Ogbanufe, Anih expressed gratitude to party members for the confidence reposed in him.

He also appreciated the party’s national leadership, including National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson; National Chairman, Senator Cleopass Zuwoghe; National Secretary, Barr. Ikenna Enekweizu; and the South East Zonal Vice Chairman, Chief Teddy Obey.

Extending an olive branch to his rival, Mr. Ibuchukwu Obetta, Anih urged members to set aside their differences and work together for the growth of the party.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sebastian Okafor emerged as State Secretary, while Mrs. Florence Anigbo and Clinton Ogbonna were elected State Woman Leader and Youth Leader, respectively.

A party observer, Pastor Dominic Azih, described the congress as peaceful, transparent and well organised.