COVID-19: Edo govt intensifies active case search in 228 communities

Kindly Share This Story:

Completes contact tracing for 502 suspected persons as cases rise to 30

The Edo State Government has ramped up Active Case Search (ACS) activities for coronavirus (COVID-19) across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, visiting over 228 communities and contact tracing 502 suspected cases in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the massive active case search is ongoing across rural and urban communities in Edo.

Okundia said Edo has increased its screening and testing capacity across the 18 LGAs of the state and at borders with neighbouring Ondo, Delta and Kogi States, noting that the efforts have been responsible for the rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

The commissioner, who disclosed that Edo has recorded 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 274 suspected cases, said the state has concluded plans for the commencement of active case searching for the virus.

ALSO READ:

According to him, the 30 cases were recorded from Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwode, Etsako Central and Esan South East LGAs.

He said, “The Edo State Government has continued to step up measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, as we are committed to protecting our people.

“As part of these efforts, the state has opened five screening centres at border entries into the state, in addition to the 10 existing screening and testing facilities, and mobile posts across the state.

“We urge all residents to make themselves available for the ongoing massive screening and testing exercise, as it will complement the government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus.”

“Also, we charge you to comply with all government directives, aimed at keeping you safe and healthy. Stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also, do well to report anyone with recent oversea travel history,” the commissioner added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: