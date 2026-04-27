Akwa Ibom heightens surveillance over new COVID-19 outbreak 

The Akwa Ibom government has activated heightened COVID-19 surveillance following the confirmation of a new outbreak in a neighbouring state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Ekem Emmanuel, made this known in a statement in Uyo on Monday.

Emmanuel said that Gov. Umo Eno has directed the ministry to activate heightened surveillance across all entry points, health facilities, and communities to forestall any outbreak.

”Disease surveillance officers and rapid response teams have been placed on red alert to promptly detect and manage any suspected cases.

“Residents are urged to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to public health guidelines.

“Citizens are also advised to observe preventive measures, including regular handwashing with soap and water or the use of alcohol-based sanitisers and wearing face masks in crowded or enclosed spaces.

“Citizens are also advised to avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals, refrain from handshakes and physical greetings and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty in breathing occur,” he said.

The commissioner urged healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion and adhere strictly to infection prevention and control protocols.

He said that the ministry would strengthen collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant partners to ensure effective monitoring and coordinated response.

Emmanuel reassured residents that the government was committed to safeguarding public health.

The commissioner urged the public to rely only on verified information from the Ministry of Health and avoid spreading unverified reports that might cause unnecessary panic.

Emmanuel said that an enquiries desk had been set up at the ministry with designated help lines available to assist members of the public.

The help lines are Director, Public Health: Dr Bassey Akpan – 08035321513 and State Epidemiologist: Dr Edet Eneh – 08038722244.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on April 21, the Commissioner for Health in Cross River, Dr Henry Ayuk, announced the first reported case of the outbreak, which involved a Chinese national. (NAN)