Polio: UNICEF, Zamfara move against disease

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Zamfara State Ministry of Information and Culture, organised an awareness walk in Gusau to commemorate World Polio Day.

The walk commenced at the Gusau Emir’s Palace and proceeded to Dr. Karima Primary Health Care Centre, Gusau, as part of efforts to raise public awareness about polio prevention, immunisation, and the importance of protecting children against the disease.

The initiative highlighted the importance of collaboration between government institutions, development partners, traditional leaders, and communities in the fight against polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

The awareness walk also serves as a platform to encourage parents and caregivers to ensure that their children receive all recommended doses of the polio vaccine to protect them from lifelong disability caused by the disease.

UNICEF and the Zamfara State Ministry of Information and Culture continue to emphasise the importance of public awareness, community participation, and accurate information in promoting immunisation and improving children’s health outcomes across the state.

The commemoration reaffirms the collective commitment of stakeholders to supporting polio eradication efforts and ensuring a healthier future for every child in Zamfara State.