ENDIkare Festival: Ondo monarch urges patience with Tinubu’s reforms

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko in Ondo State, Oba Adegbite Adedoyin, has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu, expressing confidence in the country’s future under the administration.

The monarch also prayed for Tinubu’s re-election, expressing the belief that the President would secure another term in office.

Oba Adedoyin spoke at the conclusion of the week-long annual Okemeji Takotabo Festival in Ikare-Akoko, where prayers were offered for peace, development and progress in the community, Ondo State and Nigeria.

He said the festival remained an important part of the community’s cultural heritage, inherited from its forefathers, and provided an opportunity to seek divine intervention in the affairs of the kingdom and the country.

“The Okemeji Takotabo Festival is part of the cultural heritage we inherited from our forefathers. Ikare is traditionally associated with the festival, which remains an important part of our identity and history,” he said.

According to the monarch, the community visited the Okemeji hilltop during this year’s celebration to pray for Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State and Nigeria.

He said prayers were also offered for Tinubu, the Ondo State governor, local government officials, ministers, political leaders and residents of the community.

“We asked God to guide our leaders and grant them the wisdom to govern effectively. We also prayed for the President to secure another term, believing that he is working towards building a new Nigeria,” the monarch said.

Adedoyin expressed optimism that the prayers would yield positive results, saying he expected residents to return at the next edition of the festival with testimonies of answered prayers.

He further stressed that peace was essential to the development of Ikare-Akoko, adding that he had continued to encourage peaceful coexistence among residents.

Also speaking, the Elemure of Emure, Oba Bankole Adeyefa, commended the Ondo State Government for supporting traditional institutions and promoting the state’s cultural heritage.

Adeyefa described the festival as an important initiative for strengthening traditional institutions and preserving cultural values.

He added that the celebration provided an opportunity to pray for the kingdom, Ondo State and Nigeria.

Similarly, the Olona of Okeagbe Quarter, High Chief Rafiu Okunade, described the festival as historic and symbolic, commending the Owa-Ale for his contributions to community development.

The Oniku of Iku Quarter, High Chief Bello Mukaila, also praised the monarch and urged residents to remain law-abiding.