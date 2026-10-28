Fake drinks may be causing liver, kidney diseases in Ondo — NMA

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has raised the alarm over the circulation of suspected fake and adulterated beverages, warning that they may be contributing to liver and kidney diseases among young people.

The association recalled previous incidents involving suspected adulterated drinks in parts of the state in which at least 50 people reportedly died, and called on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and other relevant agencies to intensify efforts to rid the market of counterfeit alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The NMA Chairman in Ondo State, Dr Roland Bola Arohunmolase, raised the concern in Akure while speaking with journalists, saying doctors were encountering liver cirrhosis and kidney disease among younger patients in age groups where such conditions were considered uncommon.

He said the association could not yet provide a definitive number of cases linked to suspected adulterated drinks because investigations were ongoing, but described the changing age profile of patients as worrisome.

“Traditionally, when you profile some diseases, there are certain age groups in which you do not commonly find them. When a disease no longer conforms to its traditional profile, it becomes a cause for concern,” he said.

Arohunmolase said cases of liver cirrhosis among teenagers and liver and kidney diseases among people aged between 22 and 30 required closer medical investigation.

“For instance, I don’t expect a child of 15 years or someone between 15 and 18 to develop liver cirrhosis. You begin to wonder why that would happen. Similarly, we are finding liver cirrhosis and kidney disease among young people between the ages of 22 and 30. I think it calls for caution,” he said.

The NMA chairman identified the consumption of unhealthy or adulterated beverages as a possible risk factor, while stressing that further investigations were necessary to establish the causes of individual cases.

He recalled previous incidents in Odigbo and Irele involving suspected adulterated drinks, which reportedly claimed at least 50 lives, as well as an earlier incident in Ilere linked to methanol consumption.

He warned that methanol, an industrial chemical, could cause severe poisoning and organ damage when ingested.

According to the association, suspected counterfeit beverages are no longer confined to open markets, as such products have allegedly found their way into supermarkets, hotels, bars and other retail outlets.

It warned that beverages produced under unhygienic conditions or made with contaminated water and harmful industrial chemicals could expose consumers to acute poisoning and long-term organ damage.

The association called on the FCCPC, the Ondo State Government and other relevant regulatory agencies to conduct aggressive, unannounced inspections of markets, supermarkets, hotels, bars and shops suspected of stocking counterfeit beverages.

It also urged the authorities to seize and destroy products that fail to meet safety standards and prosecute those found responsible for their production and distribution.

The NMA further called on beverage manufacturers to strengthen anti-counterfeiting measures through tamper-proof seals, holograms, unique QR codes and product-tracking systems to enable consumers to verify the authenticity of their purchases.

It advised consumers to be wary of drinks sold at prices significantly below prevailing market rates and to inspect seals, labels and packaging before making purchases.

Arohunmolase said the association decided to alert the public without delay rather than wait for bureaucratic procedures to run their course.

“As medical professionals who are supposed to be the custodians of public health, we needed to bring this to the public’s notice before writing to the relevant authorities,” he said.

He urged anyone who suspected they had consumed a fake or contaminated beverage to seek medical attention immediately, rather than wait for symptoms to develop.

“Whenever you consume something you suspect is not okay, it may not be advisable to wait until the symptoms start manifesting. You should seek medical advice on time,” he added.