2027: 2.3m electorate to vote in Zamfara

Governor Dauda Lawal and 19 other governorship candidates would scramble for 2.3 million votes in the February 2027 governorship election in Zamfara state.

Governor Lawal, who is seeking reelection under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, will face 19 opposition candidates in the polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the state registered voters have risen to 2,265,175 as of August 2026.

The figure represents an increase of 313,115 voters, or 16.04 per cent, compared to the 1,952,060 registered voters recorded during the 2023 general elections in the state.

The Zamfara INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mahmuda Isah, disclosed this during the election stakeholders’ meeting on the 2027 general elections and PVC collection on Wednesday in Gusau, Zamfara.

“I would like to highlight some important electoral statistics that demonstrate both the scale of our responsibilities and the significance of public participation in the electoral process,” Isah said.

“The Continuous Voter Registration exercise recorded 313,115 registrations as of August 2026, representing approximately 16.04 per cent of the 2023 registered-voter figure,” he said.

He noted that the figures underscore the importance of sustained voter mobilisation, effective public enlightenment and the need to maintain an accurate, credible and inclusive Register of Voters.

“Registration records will continue to undergo the necessary verification and validation processes in accordance with the law and approved procedures,” Isah said.

According to him, Zamfara comprises 14 Local Government Areas, 147 Registration Areas (Electoral Wards), 3,529 Polling Units, three Senatorial Districts, seven Federal Constituencies and 24 State Assembly Constituencies.

“With an average of approximately 553 registered voters per Polling Unit, based on the 2023 figure, these statistics demonstrate the considerable logistical, administrative and security responsibilities involved in conducting elections across the state,” he said.

Isah said successful conduct of the 2027 general elections would require meticulous planning, efficient resource deployment, effective security coordination, continuous voter education and active cooperation of all stakeholders.

He emphasised that the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) remained an essential requirement for voter accreditation and participation in elections.

“The commission, therefore, attaches considerable importance to ensuring that all eligible registered voters have adequate opportunities to collect their PVCs.

“Following the conclusion of the ward-level collection exercise, PVC collection will continue at INEC offices in the 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara, in accordance with the commission’s approved arrangements.

“I appeal to all registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs to visit their respective INEC local government offices and collect their cards personally,” he said.

“INEC Zamfara remains resolutely committed to carrying out its constitutional mandate with independence, impartiality, professionalism, transparency and integrity,” he assured.