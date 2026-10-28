Alara Stool: Aramoko kingmakers seek Ooni, Oyebanji’s intervention

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Alara-in-Council and residents of Aramoko-Ekiti, Ekiti State, have appealed to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Governor Biodun Oyebanji to intervene in the selection of a new traditional ruler, six months after the process was suspended.

The kingmakers said the prolonged delay had left the Alara stool vacant, affecting traditional institutions, cultural activities and the observance of some festivals and rites in the community.

In a statement signed by the Head of Kingmakers and Asao of Aramoko-Ekiti, High Chief Julius Oladiran Adebayo, and the Secretary and Sajowa of Aramoko-Ekiti, High Chief Kolade Oyebade, the council said its appeals to the state government had yet to receive a response.

They urged the Ooni, whom they described as a custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition, to appeal to Oyebanji to permit them to reconvene and conclude the selection process.

According to the kingmakers, the process began in April 2026 in accordance with the Alara of Aramoko Chieftaincy Declaration and the Ekiti State Chieftaincy Law.

They said three princes were shortlisted through an Ifa divination exercise conducted by Baba Araba Elebuibon, after which voting by the 12 kingmakers ended in a tie, with six votes each.

The council said a second round of voting was expected to resolve the deadlock but was not held following the postponement of the process by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs.

“However, six months later, the process remains suspended after the Hon. Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs postponed it. Our letters to government have not received a response,” the statement said.

Appealing directly to the Ooni, the kingmakers said the prolonged vacancy had created uncertainty in the community and affected the performance of some traditional rites.

“The stool of Alara remains vacant. Our youths are restive. Our traditional festivals and rites cannot hold,” they said.

They urged the Ooni to use his influence to persuade the governor to allow the kingmakers to reconvene and complete the selection process.

The council expressed confidence that the intervention of the Ooni and the cooperation of the state government would lead to a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

The kingmakers also highlighted the historical and cultural ties between Aramoko-Ekiti and Ile-Ife, describing the selection of a new Alara as important to preserving the town’s customs and traditions.

They said they hoped the intervention would protect and strengthen the longstanding relationship between the two communities.

The statement added that the kingmakers remained confident in the Ooni’s wisdom and the governor’s respect for law and tradition.