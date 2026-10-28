Zamfara gets new statistician-general

Gov. Dauda Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal appointed Kabiru Jelani as the new Statistician-General of Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Zamfara State Head of Service, Shehu Baraya.

The appointment follows the elevation of the former Statistician-General, Mu’azu Jibril Guraguri, to the position of Permanent Secretary in the state civil service.

The statement added that the appointment was to ensure continuity in the leadership of the state’s statistical administration, which plays a critical role in evidence-based policy making, development planning, resource allocation and monitoring of government programmes.

The Head of Service urged the appointee to discharge his responsibility with a high sense of professionalism, integrity and dedication to public service.

In the same vein, Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the redeployment of 19 Permanent Secretaries across various Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state civil service.

A statement signed by the Zamfara State Head of Service, Alhaji Shehu Baraya, indicates that the redeployment is meant to broaden the administrative experience of the senior public officers, promote cross-sectional knowledge, and strengthen efficiency, accountability and service delivery across the state civil service.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Alhaji Muhammad Salihu Anka has moved to the General Service.