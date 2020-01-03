Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped three indigenes of Obbo-Aiyegunle, Ekiti local government area of Kwara State who were travelling home for new year celebration.

Vanguard gathered that the fourth victim reportedly escaped from the gunmen with very serious injuries.

It was further gathered that the herdsmen have taken advantage of the poor road conditions in the area, to perpetrate kidnapping which has been rampant in the area.

Former chairman of the local government, Otunba Ezekiel Gbadeyan broke the news to journalists in Ilorin yesterday.

Vanguard gathered that the kidnappers have also allegedly demanded a ransom of N50 million from the family members before the release of their victims.

The kidnapped persons are a woman and two men, while the fourth persons in the same vehicle with the victims escaped with serious injuries.

The incident which happened December 31st, 2019, occurred along Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle road of Ekiti local council of the state.

Speaking with our reporter on phone, former chairman of the local government and an indigene of the town, Otunba Ezekiel Gbadeyan said the victims who were occupants of the same vehicle were travelling to their country home for the New Year celebrations.

Otunba Gbadeyan added that kidnapping has been a recurrent decimal in the area due to the deplorable state of the road linking Osi and Obbo-Aiyegunle.

He added that “the incident was the fourth in the last few weeks but local hunters have always been rising up to the occasion of preventing innocent souls from been kidnapped.

“The hunters have been our saving grace from the menace of these herders in the area.

“These pathetic occurrences are due to the non-motorable state of our road as vehicles cannot move freely. Therefore, we are appealing to the state government to assist us in rehabilitating the road that links the two communities.

“Also, the road that links Obbo-Aiyegunle in Kwara State to Ekiti State is also awful. We use this medium to urge the authorities

concerned to come to our rescue.”

Contacted, spokesperson of the state police command Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident, adding that the incident was reported to have happened four days ago.

“The state police command is working seriously to ensure the safe release of the hapless victims from captivity,” he said.

