Gionee unveils M11 mobile phone series

By Etop Ekanem

Leading Chinese smartphone company globally known for its long-lasting batteries and superb features, Gionee, has assured of its dedication and passion to continue with the development of innovative devices that would meet up with the specific needs of its teeming customers.

Speaking in Lagos during the official unveiling event of the new wave Gionee M11 series recently, Managing Director, Gionee Nigeria, Mr. Benneth Ekechukwu, said: “In Gionee we understand that phones are not just necessities, it goes beyond that. It’s a lifestyle. We have researched on this and that is why Gionee is here with new waves by producing yet another lifestyle device.”

He noted that the company had consistently kept up with providing strong and durable battery, which keeps customers always in power, while stating that the phone’s features and stylish designs were very strong and captures every moment in clear detail.

Ekechukwu stated that with the official introduction of new Gionee M11 series into the Nigerian market, the company was excited to build on the success of the Marathon series, even as he noted that the newly unveiled smartphone would continue to offer superior and super speed.

According to him,”the device is built with a super IPS Visual Display on a 6.3 inches Full High Definition Plus screen (FHD+) that provides an expansive and immersive experience, #WatchTheWorld. Also, the new wave Gionee M11 has an integrated design with 2.5D curved reflective glass back cover, that gives our customers and phone users confidence and a well deserved class that befits their Lifestyles”.

He explained that with a mid range specifications, built into an 8.4mm body with 2.5D curved reflective glass back cover, the device has a 6.3inch display with Full High Definition Plus (FHD+) 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution on a water-drop screen.

He further stated: “The device runs on an Octacore CPU 2.0GHz for high performance and super speed. And, with an internal memory of 4GB Ram and 64GB Rom, expandable via micro SD card up to 256GB, Gionee M11 comes with an ultra-long endurance and super big battery of 4000mAh, that keeps you in power throughout the whole day. It has a fast charging capability using a Type C cable”. On the quality of its camera.

“Its camera is an AI dual 16-megapixel + 5-megapizel camera with flash and a PDAF Fast Focus that ensures you capture every detail. While the front camera is a single 13-megapizel selfie sensor hidden in the notch cut-out upfront for selfie and Video Beauty”. He also spoke on some of the unique and exclusive features of the device such as; Screen Recorder-which serves as a form of security on the phone and records voices on the phone and any accessed App for future reference, Smart Motion–which enables users to answer calls automatically when placed near the ear and also enables the speaker switching during a call, that is, automatically switch between handset and hands-free mode when talking on the ear.

“Other features include, include App Lock, Hide App, App Clone, Split Screen, Smart Eye Protection and Game mode, while supporting both rear fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock, giving you a secure and convenient unlocking experience.”

Many customers and mobile phone users who spoke at the occasion, extolled the sterling qualities and uniqueness of the features and design of the device, assuring of their readiness to have a taste of it.

The highly successful event, which was filled with excitement and lots of fun witnessed the attendance of top celebrities, mobile phones distributors and mobile device users within Lagos and across the country.

