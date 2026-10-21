Mimiko mourns Uduaghan, hails him as detribalised statesman

Uduaghan

Ex-Delta governor was bridge-builder across party lines

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has mourned the death of former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, describing him as a detribalised statesman who left indelible footprints in Delta State and Nigeria.

Mimiko, in a statement he personally signed, said he and his wife, Olukemi, received the news of Uduaghan’s death with sadness.

Uduaghan reportedly died in the early hours of Monday, October 19, 2026, after an illness.

“We mourn the departure of Dr. Uduaghan, a complete gentleman, a medical doctor who brought compassion into governance, and a detribalised statesman who left indelible footprints across Delta State and Nigeria,” Mimiko said.

He noted that Uduaghan served Delta State in various capacities, including Commissioner for Health, Secretary to the State Government and governor, discharging his responsibilities with grace, humility and calmness, even in times of crisis.

Describing the late former governor as a bridge-builder, Mimiko said he maintained cordial relationships across political divides.

“He was a bridge-builder and a brother across party lines,” he said.

Mimiko extended his condolences to Uduaghan’s wife, Roli, his children, the Uduaghan family of Abigborodo, the Delta State Government and the people of the state, as well as others mourning his death.

He noted that the loss was particularly painful as it came just days before Uduaghan’s 72nd birthday.

“We pray Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest and grants his family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” Mimiko added.