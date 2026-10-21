Fasoranti was steadfast democrat, pillar of Ajasin administration — Ijabiyi

Pa Fasoranti

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The PBAT Mandate Elders Forum, Ondo State, has mourned the death of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, describing him as an educationist, a steadfast advocate of democracy and a key pillar of the administration of the late Governor Michael Adekunle Ajasin.

The forum’s Chairman, Chief Demola Ijabiyi, in a condolence message issued on behalf of the group, described Fasoranti’s death as a profound personal loss and the departure of a towering figure whose life enriched Ondo State, the Yoruba nation and Nigeria.

Recalling their shared political journey under Ajasin, Ijabiyi said his association with the late elder statesman spanned several decades, including their service in the administration of the former governor.

He said: “My association with Pa Fasoranti stretches back several decades, including our memorable service under Governor Michael Adekunle Ajasin.

“During the 1982/83 election campaign, he was Commissioner for Finance and in charge of the re-election campaign, while I served as the campaign manager.

“Pa Fasoranti was the right-hand man of the late sage and one of his most trusted pillars. Together, they administered the old Ondo State with integrity, transparency and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

“The administration’s monumental achievements became a reference point against which successive administrations in the state have been measured.

“Working alongside him gave me the privilege of witnessing his discipline, sound judgement and devotion to public service.

“He understood that public resources were a sacred trust and that government existed to improve the lives of the people. These convictions guided his conduct throughout his public life.”

The forum noted that Fasoranti brought the same sense of duty to his work as an educationist, public administrator and political leader.

It said he belonged to a generation whose politics were rooted in clear principles, personal sacrifice and service to the common good.

His participation in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and the struggle against military rule, the forum added, further demonstrated his courage and commitment to constitutional government.

“At a difficult period in Nigeria’s history, he stood with others who demanded the restoration of democracy.

“As a leader of Afenifere, he remained a respected voice for Yoruba unity, justice, equity, true federalism and national progress. His quiet dignity and consistency of purpose earned him respect across generations,” the statement read.

Ijabiyi said Fasoranti’s greatest legacy lay in the values he upheld and the example he set for future generations.

“At 100, Baba has completed a remarkable earthly journey. We mourn because we shall miss his presence, wisdom and fatherly counsel. We also give thanks to Almighty God for a long and purposeful life devoted to worthy causes.

“The most fitting tribute we can pay him is to uphold the integrity, discipline and commitment to public welfare that defined his life. Political leaders and younger generations must learn from his example and recognise that lasting honour comes through service.”

The PBAT Mandate Elders Forum extended its condolences to Fasoranti’s children, grandchildren, extended family, political associates, the leadership and members of Afenifere, and the government and people of Ondo State.

“We pray that Almighty God will comfort all who mourn him and grant his soul eternal rest. Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti leaves behind an honoured name and a legacy that will continue to inspire generations,” Ijabiyi added.