5 iPhones that go head-to-head with Samsung’s top phones

Apple’s iPhones and Samsung continue to compete in the premium smartphone market, offering devices with advanced cameras, powerful processors, high-quality displays and artificial intelligence features.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series competes directly with Apple’s Pro models, while Apple’s new foldable iPhone Duo introduces another challenger to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold range.

Here are five iPhones that go head-to-head with Samsung’s top smartphones.

1. iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is Apple’s premium traditional smartphone, designed for users who want high performance, advanced photography and long battery life.

Introduced in September 2026, it features Apple’s A20 Pro chip and a 48-megapixel main camera with variable aperture for greater control over photography. Apple also highlights improved battery life and sustained performance.

Its main rival is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which offers a 200-megapixel main camera, advanced zoom capabilities, a 6.9-inch display and S Pen support. Both target users who want flagship performance, although Samsung places greater emphasis on long-range zoom and productivity tools.

2. iPhone 18 Pro

The iPhone 18 Pro offers many of Apple’s premium features in a smaller package than the Pro Max.

It is powered by the A20 Pro chip and features a 48-megapixel main camera with variable aperture, alongside improvements to battery life, cooling and camera controls. These features make it a strong option for users who want a high-end smartphone without choosing the largest model.

Its closest Samsung competitor is the Galaxy S26+, which offers a 6.7-inch display, a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple-camera system with telephoto zoom. The iPhone appeals to users who prefer Apple’s iOS ecosystem, while Samsung offers Android flexibility and Galaxy AI tools.

3. iPhone Duo

Apple’s iPhone Duo marks the company’s entry into the foldable smartphone market. Unveiled in September 2026, the device opens into a larger 7.6-inch display designed for multitasking and other screen-intensive activities. It also supports Apple Pencil input.

Its most direct rival is Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. Samsung’s foldable phones have established themselves in the large-screen smartphone category, combining a conventional outer display with an expansive inner screen.

The iPhone Duo gives Apple users a foldable option, while Samsung remains an established choice for those who want Android-based multitasking and foldable productivity features.

4. iPhone 17 Pro Max

Although it is no longer Apple’s newest Pro Max model, the iPhone 17 Pro Max remains a premium alternative for buyers who do not necessarily need the latest generation.

It features Apple’s A19 Pro chip and a high-end camera system, making it suitable for photography, video recording, gaming and demanding applications.

Its main rival is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung offers a more versatile zoom system and an integrated S Pen, while the iPhone is a strong option for users who prefer Apple’s software ecosystem and video-recording features. <Cite refs=

5. iPhone 17e

The iPhone 17e provides a more affordable entry into Apple’s current smartphone range. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display and a single rear camera, making it less focused on advanced photography than the Pro models.

Its closest Samsung alternative is the Galaxy S26 FE, which offers a larger 6.7-inch display and a triple-camera setup, including a telephoto lens. The Samsung model is better suited to users who want more camera versatility, while the iPhone 17e appeals to those who prefer iOS and Apple’s device ecosystem.

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