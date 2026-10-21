Nigerian newspapers review: Experts, opposition take on Oyedele over N4,000/$ crash for naira

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with some opposition parties and experts challenging the Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, to explain the assumptions he based his assertion that the Naira might crash to N4,000/$ should the Federal Government restore fuel subsidy.

Another headline features police officers firing tear gas to disperse residents, journalists, activists and Lagos State governorship candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Funso Doherty, gathered at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos to commemorate victims of the October 2020 #EndSARS protests.

Vanguard also reports that the Federal Government has reportedly commenced contact tracing after a suspected imported case of Ebola disease was identified in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 44 close contacts said to have been identified.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that the ADC warned that President Bola Tinubu’s planned implementation of fuel tax may be announced on inauguration day, if he’s re-elected, thereby pushing petrol prices beyond N1,500 per litre and worsening the already devastating cost-of-living crisis confronting millions of Nigerians.

The Punch leads with five more state assemblies passing the National Policing Bill, as the Presidential Working Group on the bill said it had submitted the draft bill and 29 consequential amendment bills to the Ministry of Justice for legislative drafting review and validation.

Lastly, The Nation leads with tributes as Reuben Fasoranti, leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere, dies in his sleep at the age of 100.

Vanguard News