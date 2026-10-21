Fasoranti was true custodian of Awoism, not slogan chaser — Yoruba Group

Pa Fasoranti

…Death ends extraordinary chapter in Yorubaland’s political history

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Conscience of Yoruba Nation Group has mourned the death of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, describing his passing as the end of an extraordinary chapter in the political history of Yorubaland and Nigeria.

The convener of the group, Abagun Kole Omololu, in a statement, said the organisation received with profound sorrow the news of the death of Fasoranti, whom he described as a steadfast adherent of Awoism and a committed custodian of its ideals.

Omololu said: “His death marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in the political history of Yorubaland and Nigeria.

“With his departure, we have lost a man whose life was defined by an uncommon devotion to principle, an abiding commitment to public service and an unwavering belief in the progressive ideals of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Pa Fasoranti was not merely a follower of Awolowo; he was a steadfast adherent of Awoism and one of its most committed custodians.

“To him, Awoism was neither a convenient political slogan nor a political legacy to be exploited for personal gain.

“It represented a philosophy of governance founded on education, social justice, accountable leadership, genuine federalism and the welfare of ordinary citizens.”

He said Fasoranti’s service as an educationist, his tenure as Commissioner for Finance in the old Ondo State under the progressive administration of Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, and his decades of involvement in Afenifere reflected his consistent commitment to those ideals.

Omololu added that Fasoranti remained committed to the belief that political leadership should be judged by its contributions to society rather than the privileges attached to public office.

He said the late elder statesman’s integrity stood in contrast to a political culture in which principles were often sacrificed for expediency.

“Pa Fasoranti’s integrity and steadfastness offer a powerful contrast to a political culture in which principles are too often sacrificed at the altar of expediency.

“He belonged to a generation that understood that public office was a trust, political conviction a responsibility, and honesty an indispensable attribute of leadership.

“His example reminds us that integrity is demonstrated not by what people proclaim, but by the principles they uphold when compromise would be more convenient.

“His advocacy of democratic governance and genuine federalism also reflected his understanding that Nigeria’s stability and prosperity depend on justice, equity and respect for the legitimate aspirations of its constituent peoples,” he said.

According to Omololu, Fasoranti’s death should serve as both a moment of mourning and an opportunity for reflection on the ideals he upheld.

“For the Conscience of Yoruba Nation Group, his passing is both a moment of grief and a solemn call to reflection.

“Awoism must not be reduced to the celebration of Awolowo’s name or the recitation of his achievements. Its authenticity must be measured by the quality of governance, access to education, protection of the vulnerable and the willingness of leaders to place the common good above personal interests.”

The group extended its condolences to the Fasoranti family, Afenifere, the people of Akure and Ondo State, and the Yoruba nation.

Omololu said the late Afenifere leader’s ideals would endure beyond his death, urging political leaders and others to preserve the principles of justice, integrity and public welfare associated with Awoism.

“Pa Fasoranti has departed, but the ideals to which he devoted his life endure.

“The most fitting tribute to his memory is to uphold the principles he cherished and ensure that Awoism remains a living commitment to justice, integrity and the welfare of our people.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he added.