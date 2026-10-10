10 phones with 10,000mAh batteries or more

Smartphones with 10,000mAh batteries or more are becoming an option for users who need extended battery life for gaming, streaming, outdoor activities and work on the go.

Unlike conventional smartphones, which often have batteries ranging from 4,000mAh to 6,000mAh, these devices offer substantially larger capacities that can reduce the need for frequent charging.

While most phones in this category are rugged devices designed for demanding environments, newer models are increasingly combining large batteries with features such as AMOLED displays, fast charging and 5G connectivity.

However, a larger battery often means a heavier and thicker phone. Buyers should also distinguish between models with exactly 10,000mAh batteries and those offering higher capacities.

Here are 10 smartphones with batteries rated at 10,000mAh or more.

1. REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G — 10,000mAh

The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G is listed among the large-battery smartphones aimed at users who want extended battery life without choosing a rugged handset.

Its advertised specifications include a 10,000mAh battery, 100W fast charging, a 6.83-inch AMOLED display and 5G connectivity. These features position it as an option for users who want a large battery alongside the everyday functions of a mainstream smartphone.

Buyers should verify the model name and specifications with the manufacturer or retailer before purchasing.

2. realme P4 Power — 10,001mAh

The realme P4 Power is designed for users who prioritise battery endurance without giving up modern smartphone features.

It features a 10,001mAh silicon-carbon battery, an AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor and 80W fast charging.

The high-refresh-rate screen is suited to smooth scrolling and gaming, while the large battery provides substantial capacity for extended daily use.

3. realme Narzo Power — 10,001mAh

The realme Narzo Power is another smartphone in the large-battery category, combining a 10,001mAh battery with modern display and charging technology.

Its specifications include an AMOLED display, a high refresh rate and fast charging, making it an option for people who spend considerable time gaming, watching videos or using mobile applications.

As with other recently introduced models, availability and specifications should be confirmed for the buyer’s market.

4. POCO X8 Power — 10,000mAh

The POCO X8 Power has been listed in some 2026 smartphone specification reports as a large-battery device with a 10,000mAh capacity.

The model is presented as an option for users seeking extended battery life alongside everyday smartphone performance.

However, its official model identity, specifications and market availability should be independently verified before it is included in a purchasing shortlist.

5. Oukitel WP100 Titan — 33,000mAh

The Oukitel WP100 Titan stands out for its 33,000mAh battery, which is more than three times the capacity of a typical 10,000mAh phone.

Designed for demanding outdoor use, the rugged smartphone targets people who work in remote locations, travel extensively or spend long periods away from electrical outlets.

Its enormous battery makes it suitable for users who value endurance over a compact design. However, its size and weight make it less convenient for people who prefer lightweight everyday smartphones.

6. Ulefone Armor 29 Pro — 21,200mAh

The Ulefone Armor 29 Pro is a rugged smartphone designed for demanding environments, including outdoor activities and industrial work.

Its 21,200mAh battery provides considerably more capacity than conventional smartphones, making it attractive to users who need a device that can remain operational for extended periods.

The reinforced design also targets people who need greater physical durability than a typical consumer handset offers.

7. Oukitel WP300 — 16,000mAh

The Oukitel WP300 combines a 16,000mAh battery with a rugged design intended for outdoor use.

Its battery capacity makes it an option for people who frequently travel, camp or work in environments where charging facilities may be limited.

The phone prioritises durability and endurance over the slim profile associated with many mainstream smartphones.

8. Blackview BV9300 Pro — 15,080mAh

The Blackview BV9300 Pro is a rugged Android smartphone with a 15,080mAh battery.

It is designed for users who require a durable device for activities such as camping, construction work and outdoor travel. Its large battery reduces reliance on frequent charging, while its rugged construction makes it an alternative to conventional smartphones for demanding environments.

The model may appeal to buyers who want a substantial battery without moving to the exceptionally large capacities offered by devices such as the Oukitel WP100 Titan.

9. Oukitel WP35 — 11,000mAh

The Oukitel WP35 features an 11,000mAh battery, exceeding the 10,000mAh threshold while offering a rugged smartphone design.

It targets users who need extended battery life for outdoor activities, fieldwork and travel.

Its capacity makes it a practical consideration for people who want more endurance than a standard smartphone can typically provide, although its dimensions and weight should be considered before buying.

10. Oukitel WP200 Pro — 10,000mAh

The Oukitel WP200 Pro is a rugged Android handset listed with a 10,000mAh battery.

It is intended for users who want substantial battery capacity and smartphone functionality

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