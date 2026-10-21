PSG’s Kvaratskhelia set for months out with torn ACL

PSG’s Georgian forward #07 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (C) celebrates Paris Saint-Germain’s victory with teammates at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Le Mans FC at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on October 10, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia requires surgery after tearing his ACL in the Champions League win against Barcelona, the European champions said on Wednesday.

“Having suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during yesterday’s match against FC Barcelona, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to undergo surgery in the coming days,” PSG said in a statement.

In more bad news for PSG, the club said forward Ousmane Dembele and central defender Marquinhos will both be sidelined for “several weeks” with injuries.

Kvaratskhelia slumped to the turf without any apparent contact and left the pitch just before the hour mark in the 4-2 league phase victory against Barcelona at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Georgia international played a leading role in helping PSG to win back-to-back Champions League titles and is one of the contenders for the Ballon d’Or, which will be awarded on Monday.

Dembele, the current Ballon d’Or holder, and Marquinhos both suffered thigh injuries, PSG said.