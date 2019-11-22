Banky W set for music making comeback

Banky W

By Emmanuel Okogba

Banky W is bracing up for a return to the music scene after taking a break to focus on artist management.

Real name Olubankole Wellington, the singer, rapper, actor and politician has been in the music industry since 2002 and is known for hits like Lagos Party, Jasi, High Notes and more.

Before the break, Banky W had to his credit four (4) studio albums; Back in the Building (2006), Mr. Capable (2008), The W Experience (2009) and R&BW (2013).

He is also known for bringing to limelight and managing the likes of Wizkid, Skales, Shaydee and other notable artists who are doing well for themselves.

During his time off the music scene, he ventured into politics and ran for a position in the National Assembly but narrowly lost. In that time also, he got married to actress Adesua Etomi.

The 38 years old musicpreneur made this known on Twitter while responding to a follower. The follower wrote ” Who else misses @BankyW, the singer? I love

@BankyW the actor, the politician, the activist but please sir still give us music. 🙏 If you don’t want to do again, for goodness sake can you just make even if its one song a year, just one☝️ 😢”?

After other followers supported the request, Banky W replied with ” Okay.. I’m gonna do at least one more album, in 2020. Not sure if there are too many ppl who feel the same as you do, but thanks for this. I appreciate it.” And then as a sign of gratitude, he wrote ” Completely overwhelmed by all the responses today on this. Thanks so much everyone. The 2020 album must happen. God bless you all.”

All R&B and Banky W lovers will surely be looking forward to a melodious 2020 already.

Completely overwhelmed by all the responses today on this. Thanks so much everyone. The 2020 album must happen. God bless you all. — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) November 22, 2019

