Kebbi govt denies abandoning communities ravaged by bandits

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The attention of the Kebbi State Government has been drawn to a misleading narrative being circulated by some members of the opposition, alleging that certain communities have been abandoned to bandits and terrorists.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, the Kebbi State Government said it is important to correct this false impression regarding the government’s efforts to address insecurity in the state.

Security matters are highly sensitive, and not every strategy, intelligence-gathering effort, or operational action undertaken by government can or should be discussed publicly.

The fact that certain actions are not publicly announced does not mean that nothing is being done. His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, remains deeply committed to the safety and well-being of the people, working tirelessly every day to address security challenges across the state.

The Governor is not standing on the sidelines. He is actively leading the state’s efforts against insecurity, working closely with the relevant security agencies and other critical stakeholders to safeguard lives and property.

The government’s efforts are also focused on creating an enabling environment where residents can go about their lawful daily activities, farmers can safely access their farmlands, and communities can live and work with greater confidence.

Those who seek to reduce the complex security situation in the state to political talking points should exercise greater responsibility in their public commentary. Addressing insecurity requires cooperation, intelligence, strategic planning, and, at times, confidentiality—not the unnecessary public disclosure of every government action.

The people of Kebbi State deserve facts, not sensationalism. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting residents, supporting the security agencies, and doing everything within its constitutional powers to ensure lasting peace, security, stability, and sustainable development across the state.