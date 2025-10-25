‘MENtality’: Ebuka and Banky W bring Real Talk, fresh insight to Nigerian masculinity

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

A new podcast, MENtality with Ebuka, is opening up what is being described as Nigeria’s most honest conversation about masculinity.

Hosted by renowned media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and featuring Banky Wellington (Banky W) as co-host for its debut season, the show blends personal stories, cultural analysis, and data-driven insights to explore what it truly means to be a man in today’s Nigeria.

Set in an intimate, beer-parlour-style setting, MENtality with Ebuka gives men the freedom to speak without masks—questioning long-held beliefs, sharing vulnerabilities, and examining how societal expectations influence their choices, relationships, and sense of identity.

“Too often, men feel pressured to fit into outdated moulds of masculinity,” said Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. “We are creating a space where men can speak honestly about who they are—their struggles, fears, and growth—without shame.”

Adding his perspective, Banky Wellington noted that the show’s conversations transcend gender.

“These conversations are not just for men—they’re for women, families, and communities who are all impacted by evolving gender norms. Our hope is that MENtality with Ebuka becomes a tool for understanding, empathy, and change.”

Produced by She Tank Studios, the creative arm of The She Tank, in partnership with Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), the podcast is executive-produced by Blessing Omakwu and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, with production by JM Films.

According to Blessing Omakwu, Founder and CEO of The She Tank, gender equality cannot be achieved without rethinking masculinity.

“The She Tank believes gender equality cannot exist without reimagining masculinity. Conversations like these are vital to help men and women build healthier societies,” she said.

The pilot season features a dynamic lineup of guests, including Seun Kuti, Noble Igwe, Johnny Drille, Timi Dakolo, Hermes Iyele, and the Menisms podcast hosts, Murewa and Michael Sonariwo, among others.

Launching on October 28, 2025, MENtality with Ebuka will release new episodes weekly on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms—inviting listeners to explore a new way of seeing, hearing, and understanding Nigerian masculinity.