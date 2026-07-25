Police confirm killing of Neighbourhood Watch operative in Ebonyi

The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed the killing of Mr Chidiebere Okpara, a member of the state Neighbourhood Watch, formerly known as Ebubeagu, by suspected gunmen in Abakaliki.

SP Joshua Ukandu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Ukandu said the victim was reportedly attacked at Ugwuchara in Abakaliki Local Government Area at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He said the command had commenced an investigation into the incident and that no arrest had been made.

The police spokesperson pledged the commitment of the command to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

“Investigation has begun into the matter, and we are determined to fish out the perpetrators of the crime. We are committed to safeguarding the lives and property of the people,” he said.

Similarly, an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the victim was ambushed by armed assailants while on duty.

According to the source, the attackers repeatedly shot at the operative, but when the gunshots failed to immediately bring him down, they allegedly overpowered him and inflicted fatal machete cuts before fleeing the scene.

“We do not know the motive behind the attack. We are calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the eyewitness said.

(NAN)