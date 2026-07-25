Remi Tinubu pays homage to Sultan, hails role in national unity

By Musa Ubandawaki

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday paid a landmark courtesy visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, describing the revered monarch as a pillar of national unity whose unwavering prayers, wise counsel, and steadfast support have continued to strengthen the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The visit, held at the Sultan’s Palace in Sokoto, marked the First Lady’s first official homage to the spiritual leader of Nigerian Muslims since the inauguration of the present administration and underscored the enduring partnership between the Presidency and the country’s traditional institutions.

Senator Tinubu arrived at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport to a warm reception led by Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, accompanied by Deputy Governor Engr. Idris Muhammad Gobir, members of the State Executive Council, senior government officials, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries before proceeding to the palace for the courtesy visit.

Addressing the Sultan, the First Lady said the visit was long overdue, explaining that she deliberately came to personally express roomgratitude to the monarch for his consistent prayers, fatherly guidance, encouragement, and invaluable support for the Federal Government since President Tinubu assumed office.

She recalled that although she visited Sokoto during the 2023 presidential campaign, circumstances prevented her from meeting the Sultan, who was then outside the country, making Saturday’s engagement a deeply fulfilling and symbolic occasion.

“This visit is one I have looked forward to for a long time. I came to sincerely appreciate His Eminence for his unwavering prayers, wise counsel, and encouragement towards this administration. His support has remained constant from the very beginning,” the First Lady stated.

Senator Tinubu described the Sultan as an outstanding statesman and a respected symbol of peace, religious harmony, and national cohesion whose leadership has continued to foster unity across Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and religious communities.

She also fondly recalled the Sultan’s presence in Ile-Ife during the conferment of a traditional title on her by the Ooni of Ife, describing the monarch’s gesture as a remarkable demonstration of mutual respect that further strengthened the cordial relationship between them. She equally reminisced about their first meeting in Dubai during the commissioning of the Burj Khalifa, noting that their longstanding relationship has continued to flourish over the years.

Praying for the Sultan, Senator Tinubu asked Almighty Allah to bless him with long life, sound health, greater wisdom, and continued strength in the service of humanity, while also praying for enduring peace, stability, and prosperity across Sokoto State and Nigeria. She further appreciated Governor Aliyu, the Sultanate Council, women, and the people of Sokoto for the warm hospitality extended to her delegation.

Welcoming the First Lady, Governor Aliyu described her presence in the Seat of the Caliphate as a great honour and a reflection of the strong bond between the Presidency and Sokoto State.

He commended her humanitarian disposition and praised the far-reaching impact of the Renewed Hope Initiative, saying the programme has transformed the lives of women, children, youths, and vulnerable Nigerians through empowerment, educational support, healthcare interventions, and other people oriented initiatives.

The governor said the initiative has become a strategic complement to government efforts aimed at improving citizens’ welfare nationwide. He also paid glowing tribute to the Sultan of Sokoto, describing him as a father figure whose exemplary leadership, moral authority, and unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and national stability continue to inspire millions of Nigerians across religious and ethnic divides.

Responding, the Sultan warmly welcomed Senator Tinubu, describing her visit as a homecoming. He thanked Almighty Allah for blessing Sokoto with abundant rainfall and favourable weather ahead of the visit, which he described as a sign of divine mercy and goodwill.

The monarch recalled that he had known both Senator Oluremi Tinubu and President Tinubu for nearly two decades, dating back to the president’s tenure as governor of Lagos State, and commended the First Lady for her humility, dedication to public service, and commitment to improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

The Sultan prayed for Allah’s continued guidance, protection, and success for the First Lady, President Tinubu, and the nation, stressing that the visit further reinforced the cordial relationship among the Presidency, the Sokoto State Government, and the Sultanate Council, while highlighting the indispensable role of traditional institutions in advancing national unity, peaceful coexistence, and sustainable development across Nigeria.