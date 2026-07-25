Ohaneze Ndigbo applauds Tinubu over Tor’s appointment, says it signals renewed hope

By Patricia Amogu

Abuja, July 25, 2026 (NAN) The FCT Chapter of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has applauded President Bola Tinubu for the appointment of Ginika Florence-Tor as a member, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

The group commended Tinubu’s for what they described as his deliberate efforts to strengthen the South-East’s participation in national governance through his administrative handling of policies and programmes.

President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT chapter, Mr Andrew Ugwu made the assertion during media interaction on the sidelines of a homecoming organised by the group on Saturday in Abuja.

Ugwu said the appointment reflected the President’s commitment to inclusive governance, merit and equitable representation.

He noted that Tor’s wealth of experience in public service and leadership made her well qualified for the national assignment.

“Since 1999 this is the first time the Igbo people have been remembered, when I heard the news I was thankful to the President for remembering our people.”

According to him, the appointment has inspires renewed confidence among the people of the South-East zone and demonstrates the Federal Government’s readiness to harness competent professionals from every region to drive national development.

‘”Across the South-East states, we see a lot of road projects going on and this shows that the President is doing well, but like Oliver Twist, we still urge the President to do more for us,”he added.

He said that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has great confidence in Tor, adding that she would contribute significantly to the commission’s mandate of promoting fair and sustainable wage and income policies.

Ugwu also congratulated Tor who doubles as the Chairperson, Igbo Project team 2026 on the prestigious international honour she recently received, in Liberia.

He explained that both the global recognition and her federal appointment were recognition of her dedication, professionalism and outstanding service.

Ugwu pledged the continued support of the Igbo community for initiatives that promote national unity, inclusive development and equal opportunities for all Nigerians.

He expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for recognising the contributions of the South-East through the appointment.

In her response, Tor expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for finding her worthy of the appointment, saying it came as a big surprise to her and she remained grateful for it.

She said the announcement came as a surprise, describing it as both humbling and unexpected and reaffirmed commitment to the President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I sincerely thank Mr President for this great honour, the appointment came to me as a surprise and I am deeply grateful for the confidence he has placed in me.

“I was in Liberia to receive an award and that was where the news got to me. I started receiving congratulatory messages and calls from Nigerians who spilled the news of my appointment to me.

“My speech will come after the inauguration but let me use this opportunity to thank you my Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT Chapter team, the Omalaegwuoku group, the media and everyone who has come here to welcome me at the airport today, I am very happy for the sacrifice and your time.

“I love the trajectory because I just recently finished serving my tenure at the Federal Character Commission as a Commissioner and then this came and a bigger opportunity to serve the nation.

“I just want to say that this appointment is for everyone, the big the small, the entire Igbo community and everyone.

“I remain committed to serving Nigeria with integrity, professionalism and unwavering dedication in line with the mandate of the commission,” she said.

Tor assured the group that she would uphold the trust reposed in her, work collaboratively with fellow leaders and members of the commission and contribute meaningfully to policies that promote fairness, equity and national development.