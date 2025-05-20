Photos: Banky W bags master’s degree from US university

Nigerian singer, actor, and politician, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has successfully earned a Master’s degree in Policy Management from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., USA.

The entertainer made the announcement on Tuesday via his official Instagram page, where he shared photos from his graduation ceremony.

In the post, Banky W opened up about the challenges and triumphs of the past few years, revealing that he had to juggle full-time graduate studies, a fellowship on Capitol Hill, and the demands of parenting two young children in the United States.

“I am thankful to share that I have just earned my Master’s degree in Policy Management (some institutions call it an MPA – Master’s of Public Administration),” he wrote.

“I’m grateful to have been able to study at one of the greatest schools on the planet for Public Policy – #georgetownmccourtschool #georgetownuniversity,” he added.

The singer also shared the joyful news of the birth of his second child with his wife, actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington, during his academic journey.

“I’m even more grateful that we welcomed our 2nd child – Hezekiah Oluwadarasimi Wellington into the world in the middle of earning this degree in Washington DC.

“Parenting 2 children in the US, while earning a full-time Master’s and serving as a Fellow on Capitol Hill all at the same time was completely exhausting, but by the grace of God, the strength of faith and the support of family, friends and mentors, we did it!”

Reflecting on the lessons he learned along the way, Banky W emphasised the importance of self-reflection and growth.

He noted, “I learnt that you can’t pour from an empty cup… that sometimes, you need to step off the dance floor and onto the balcony… to reflect on how far you have come, who you are, and who you would like to become.

“Because success in life and leadership isn’t just about a specific destination or the journey to get there, but about who you become along the way.”

He also harped on the transformative power of faith in navigating life’s challenges.

“Faith gives you the courage, resilience and power to redefine endings. What many may see as the finish line of a journey can become the starting point of the next chapter of your story,” he wrote.

Hinting at a return to active engagement in his professional and public life, Banky W expressed hope that his journey would inspire others to keep pushing toward their goals.

“So as I prepare to step off the balcony and return to the dance floor, I hope you take this as a sign that it’s never too late to dream a new dream, or redefine the ending of an existing one,” he concluded.

