Fresh attacks rock Benue’s Sankera axis; one killed

By Peter Duru

Fresh attacks have reportedly hit communities in the Sankera axis of Benue State, leaving one person dead and several others injured in renewed incursions that have heightened fears among residents of Ukum and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas, LGAs.

Community leader, Mr. James Andoaver, who raised the alarm over the weekend, said reports from affected communities indicated that armed assailants, identified by residents as a combination of armed herders and local bandits, launched coordinated attacks on several settlements over the past three days.

According to him, communities affected include Tse-Abali (Abari) Shor in Mbakesa, Ugbaam Council Ward of Ukum LGA, and Tongov, along the Anyagba axis leading to Achough and Kaseve in Tiir Council Ward of Katsina-Ala LGA.

He disclosed that at about 2:30 am on Thursday, the attackers stormed Tse-Abali Shor where Mr. Utsenda Aber was allegedly killed, while his wife sustained severe machete injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Andoaver further stated that Tse-Erukaa in Mbagar, Uyam Council Ward of Ukum LGA, also came under attack, adding, however, that no casualty was recorded in that community.

He said the latest incidents followed a string of recent attacks in the area, including an assault on security personnel stationed at Alabar in Kundav Council Ward, as well as an attack on a farmer popularly known as “Yellow” along Ayati Road near the Atuluku-Ityoakoso axis while on his way to his farm.

According to the community leader, the farmer was allegedly attacked by four armed men, comprising three suspected herders and one local accomplice.

He also alleged that one Amokaha Koonoon was attacked with machetes after armed men reportedly moved through Tse-Anyier in Mbakorgba to Tse-Iam in Mbamena, Uyam Council Ward, on Thursday evening, adding that the victim is currently receiving medical attention.

“Reports from communities across Ukum and Katsina-Ala indicated a renewed wave of violent attacks. Residents are living in fear as armed groups continue to strike communities and major roads in the Sankera axis,” Andoaver said.

He added that residents were becoming extremely worried over worsening insecurity on key roads, particularly during evenings and market days, listing the affected routes as Zaki-Biam-Sankera-Chito Road, Kyad-Tse-Burya Road, Kyado-Atsaam-Azabiam Road, Kyado-Atogbenda/Lafinkada Road, and Zaki-Biam-Bossua Road.

Andoaver further claimed that armed groups had become increasingly active in Kundav, Uyam, Ugbaam, Borikyo, Kendev, Aterayange and Mbayenge Council Wards, urging residents to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary night travel and promptly report suspicious movements to security agencies.

He said life had become unbearable for the people due to the activities of armed men in and around communities on that axis, urging security personnel to intervene to check the ugly development.

Contacted, the Chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, Justin Shaaku, dismissed reports that the incident was a security breach, describing it instead as a robbery.

“It was a robbery incident. Some people were robbed while returning home after the close of the market. It was not a security threat. Nobody was killed; the victims only sustained injuries.

“I can assure you that we have significantly degraded the activities of those behind insecurity in Katsina-Ala, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the local government is rid of all criminal elements,” he said.

Efforts to reach the Chairman of Ukum LGA, Jonathan Modi, and the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, for comments were unsuccessful.